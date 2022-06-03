"He will not be chosen quickly" - Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal picks his 2022 Ballon d'Or winner

Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal has chosen Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne as his candidate for the 2022 Ballon d'Or honor. The Dutchman's choice pits him against many football pundits and fans who consider Karim Benzema the most deserving winner after the phenomenal season he's had.

In a pre-match conference with Then24, the Netherlands head coach went out of his way to call the Manchester City superstar not just the best Belgian, but the best player this year. He said:

"For me he is the Player of the Year. The Golden Ball? That’s what I mean, yes.”

However, the 70-year-old was quick to remind everyone that the Ballon d'Or has always had its bias, favoring the strikers over the midfielders. Van Gaal hilariously remarked that young Belgium international Noa Lang could well claim the award before De Bruyne.

"But as a midfielder he will not be chosen quickly. It is always attackers who win. So Noa Lang has more chance."

There's no doubt that the Manchester City star has indeed had a special season himself. He scored 19 goals in the 2021-22 campaign and set up a further 14 for his teammates in 45 appearances. De Bruyne's playmaking abilities were in full bloom, but this time around, he was a greater goal threat than ever before.

His clinicality in front of goal and the technique with which he has found the back of the net with consistency have led to the Ballon d'Or mention from Van Gaal.

He's learnt from the very best 🧠 Kevin De Bruyne has completed his UEFA A Coaching LicenseHe's learnt from the very best 🧠 Kevin De Bruyne has completed his UEFA A Coaching License 👏He's learnt from the very best 🧠 https://t.co/Pfj8scOOOX

The Dutchman would be happy to realise that a striker bias did not come into play in the Premier League Player of the Season award. Van Gaal's Ballon d'Or favorite De Bruyne beat joint Golden Boot winners Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-Min to bag the English top-flight honour.

This is the second time in three years that the 30-year-old has won the PL Player of the Season award, previously taking it home in 2020.

Lionel Messi stands by the popular opinion with his favorite for the 2022 Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi has revealed his pick for the Ballon d'Or honor, which is due to be awarded on October 17 this year. The seven-time winner and record holder of the prestigious award has named Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema as deserving of the Golden Ball this year.

M•A•J @Ultra_Suristic Ballon d'Or to Benzema?



Messi: "There's no doubt, it is very clear that Benzema had a spectacular year and ended up consecrating himself with the Champions League, being fundamental from 8th RD forward in all matches. I think there is no doubt this year." Ballon d'Or to Benzema?Messi: "There's no doubt, it is very clear that Benzema had a spectacular year and ended up consecrating himself with the Champions League, being fundamental from 8th RD forward in all matches. I think there is no doubt this year." https://t.co/tpGiKpgLHr

The Frenchman's tally of 44 goals in 46 appearances has put it beyond doubt for the Argentine that Benzema deserves the award, with the Champions League title cementing his claim. The PSG forward told TyC Sports:

"I think there are no doubts, it is very clear that Benzema had a spectacular year and ended up consecrating himself with the Champions League, being essential from the last 16 onwards in all the games. I think there are no doubts this year".

