"He is not and will not be for sale" - Catalan journalist claims Barcelona star will go nowhere this summer

With the emergence of youth players Pedri, Gavi and Nico Gonzalez plus Barcelona's debt of over $1 billion, a move for Frenkie de Jong has been suggested. Top clubs are reportedly inquiring about a transfer for him and the buzz has created reports that de Jong may leave the club next summer.

The 24-year-old is valued by Transfermarkt at €90m, the highest market value of any La Liga player and his current contract runs until 2026. According to The Sun, Manchester City have already made a £75 million bid for him.

However, according to journalist Xavier Bosch, the midfield ace has no intentions of leaving and will remain at Barcelona. In his writeup for Mundo Deportivo, he assured Blaugranes that manager Xavi Hernandez and other newly-arrived staff see de Jong as a top midfielder who is not for sale.

Bosch believes that former Barcelona managers - from Valverde to Koeman - could have used the star better and Xavi now has the choice to do so.

Frenkie de Jong: "I'm back in Barcelona. And I'm sure that something special will develop here with Xavi. This team has so much quality, and even more so with players returning from injury. I'm happy to be back..."



I'm happy to be back..." Frenkie de Jong: "I'm back in Barcelona. And I'm sure that something special will develop here with Xavi. This team has so much quality, and even more so with players returning from injury.I'm happy to be back..." https://t.co/Om3T8o6BRq

It does seem highly likely that Frenkie de Jong - who was bought from Ajax in 2019 in a €75 million deal - will be given a chance to return to better form under Xavi's leadership. De Jong would have played under five different managers in his four seasons at Barca if he plays the game against Espanyol on Sunday.

While Ronald Koeman was still heading the Barcelona squad, Frenkie de Jong was forced to play in defense. He talked about it then, noting that he had no intentions of continuing his career as a center-back and said:

"I don't see myself playing as a central defender for the rest of my career. For now, it is okay but I prefer to play in the middle, in midfield. But if I have to play in another position [to help the team], I will do it."

It is unlikely that new manager Xavi Hernandez will use the star in the same defensive position and Frenkie de Jong is certainly looking forward to life under the legend's rule.

