"He would be great for Barca or Madrid", former striker hails prime transfer target

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
80   //    23 Apr 2019, 18:21 IST
Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final : First Leg
Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final : First Leg

What's the story?

Savo Milosevic has heaped praise on Real Madrid and Barcelona target Luka Jovic, with the former Serbia striker stating that the young sharpshooter would be great for any of the two clubs.

In case you didn't know...

With 17 goals and 5 assists in the Bundesliga so far, Jovic is one of the breakthrough talents of this season in Germany. The 21-year-old Serbian striker is currently the joint-second top scorer in the Bundeliga, just behind Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

Jovic has also racked up 8 goals in the Europa League and Frankfurt are in the semi-finals of the competition, thanks to his exploits. Frankfurt made his loan from Benfica permanent by signing the striker for just €12 million last week.

Known for his composure on the ball and his efficiency in front of goal, the youngster's immense potential has drawn huge interest from clubs across Europe. It is an open secret that Real Madrid and Barcelona have been scouting the player for a long time and have identified him as a possible summer recruit.

On the other hand, Milosevic, who played in La Liga for Real Zaragoza, Espanyol, Celta Vigo and Osasuna as a striker, currently manages Partizan Belgrade.

The heart of the matter

Milosevic hailed his country's upcoming talent, claiming that Jovic has a sense for goal.

"Luka is very, very, very special. His capacity for scoring goals is incredible. From any position and with any part of the body, he simply senses the goal. He is a natural-born killer.
"You cannot train some of those things. You have them or not. He will be one of the best strikers in the world in a few years, I have no doubt about it. He is still a kid. He is showing some incredible things.
"Both of the big clubs would be great for him and he would be great for Barca or Madrid. It would be a good solution for any of those two clubs."

What's next?

Frankfurt will face Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday before facing Chelsea in the Europa League five days later.

