“He was here before you, you d*****s” – Manchester United fan blasts players who are reportedly ‘unhappy’ with Cristiano Ronaldo return

Mark Goldbridge, a Manchester United fan and YouTuber, has responded angrily to Manchester United team-mates who reportedly criticized Cristiano Ronaldo after the team’s latest struggles.

Manchester United lost 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in their latest Premier League fixture. They have now won just one of their last three PL games. Ronaldo scored in the 3-1 victory against Burnley but has not been on target in the other two games.

There have been reports of players like Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood, among others, being unhappy with Ronaldo and his influence in the dressing room.

Mark Goldbridge blasted the United players who reportedly questioned the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. He claimed that Ronaldo had nothing to prove. He questioned players who were reportedly unhappy with the Portuguese, claiming they had no right to question him.

He said:

"I'll tell you what, turning on [Ralf] Rangnick is one thing. Letting leaks come out about Ronaldo... who are you to question Cristiano Ronaldo? The hilarity of this is unbelievable. Not only is he one of the world's best ever players, not only is he one of the world's best strikers getting no service, not only has he won absolutely everything, he's also done it at this club you think is yours you tossers!"

Goldbridge added:

"You're criticising a player who is not only a legend of the game, but he's a legend of the club that you think is yours. He was here before you, you d***heads! He won a Ballon d'Or, he won a Premier League, he won Champions League titles."

Cristiano Ronaldo cannot tarnish Manchester United legacy despite team struggles

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in commanding form since returning to his boyhood club from Juventus last summer. He has scored 14 goals and made three assists in 21 appearances in all competitions. He was also praised by manager Rangnick for his work-rate and fitness. While winning even a single trophy seems unlikely this season, Cristiano Ronaldo has little to prove to his critics.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is the highest ever goalscorer in the Champions League (135). He won the Champions League four times with Real Madrid and is also the highest goalscorer in Madrid’s history (450).

Talking about Ronaldo's stellar career, Goldbridge said:

"He broke records, he's a United legend. He's not come in as a big outsider and upset you, you're nothing compared to him. No United fan is gonna turn on Ronaldo for you, you k**bheads. Take a sit down, watch a DVD of the history of Manchester United and understand why people are fed up of YOU, because you're not good enough lads. Stop moaning, put a transfer request in and DO ONE because nobody bloody wants you here."

Ronaldo's presence gives Manchester United an X-factor, a chance to pull off unlikely upsets, especially in the Champions League. There are other areas that Manchester United need to improve in in order to emerge as contenders.

However, the Portuguese's presence means they always have a chance, even against the best teams in club football.

