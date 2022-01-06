Ralf Rangnick feels Manchester United star is not suited to rigors of the Premier League and could sell him in January: Reports

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has reportedly decided to sell Donny van de Beek this month. The German manager does not believe the Dutchman is suited for the Premier League.

As per a report in The Athletic, Van de Beek is on the verge of leaving Manchester United. The former Ajax star is being targeted by various clubs, including a couple in the Premier League.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball Reports suggest Donny Van De Beek could quit Man United this month - despite assurances over game time from Ralf Rangnick Reports suggest Donny Van De Beek could quit Man United this month - despite assurances over game time from Ralf Rangnick https://t.co/CcqUklt5BJ

Rangnick has decided to take a call on Van de Beek and has advised the board to sell the Dutchman. The interim manager is reportedly unconvinced by the midfielder's ability to excel in the Premier League.

Reports suggest Van de Beek wanted to move to Everton on loan this season, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blocked the move last summer. The 24-year-old hoped to get more minutes, but despite multiple players being injured at the club, he has not been playing regularly.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗞 Rangnick is seemingly coming to the same conclusion as Solskjær that Van de Beek is ill-suited to the rigours of the league. His technique is pristine but sources say in training he struggles to cover the ground. He is looking at a transfer away in January. [ @lauriewhitwell 🗞 Rangnick is seemingly coming to the same conclusion as Solskjær that Van de Beek is ill-suited to the rigours of the league. His technique is pristine but sources say in training he struggles to cover the ground. He is looking at a transfer away in January. [@lauriewhitwell]

Van de Beek urged to leave Manchester United

Donny van de Beek has been warming the benches at Manchester United ever since he joined from Ajax. The Dutchman has not managed to break into the starting XI, nor has he gotten regular game time off the bench.

Former Dutch player Rafael van der Vaart recently told ESPN that it would be best for the midfielder to leave Old Trafford.

"Manchester United could be a step too high for Van de Beek," he said. "If nobody leaves United during the summer, he is going to need to get lucky to break into their starting eleven. He is much too good to remain sat on the bench for two seasons. He needs to get regular playing time soon. He is still young, but the time is flying past. Joining a club like Borussia Dortmund would have been better for him. Donny was a perfect fit for Ajax's system, but he does not fit in at United."

Also Read Article Continues below

Van de Beek was a target for Real Madrid and Barcelona during his Ajax days, while Bayern Munich were also linked with the midfielder. All three clubs now seem to have dropped their interest.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee