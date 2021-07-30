Hearts vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

Celtic begin their 2021-22 Scottish Premiership campaign with a game against newly-promoted side Hearts on Saturday.
Celtic are coming off a 2-1 loss to Danish outfit Midtjylland in a UEFA Champions League qualifying round game which essentially knocked them out of contention for the group stages. Celtic lost the tie 3-2 on aggregate, with Raphael Nwadike's 94th-minute strike serving as the final nail in the coffin.
Celtic finished last season in second place, finishing a whopping 15 points behind winners and bitter rivals Rangers. New manager Ange Postecoglou will be tasked with leading The Hoops back to the summit, but it will be a difficult task considering the roster quality the Rangers possess.
Meanwhile, Hearts registered a narrow 1-0 win over Inverness CT in their last competitive fixture. Hearts' Jamie Walker scored the only goal of the game.
Hearts vs Celtic Head-to-Head
Hearts and Celtic have played 87 games against each other so far. Celtic have won 63 matches, while 10 games have ended in draws. A total of 14 matches have been won by Hearts.
The two sides last met each other in the Scottish Cup in December 2020, when Celtic ended up winning 4-3 on penalties.
Hearts form guide: W-W-L-W-W
Celtic form guide: W-D-L-D-L
Hearts vs Celtic Team News
Hearts
John Souttar is doubtful for the clash against Celtic with a minor knock.
Liam Boyce is expected to start upfront with Armand Gnanduillet dropping to the bench.
Injuries: None
Doubtful: John Souttar
Suspension: None
Celtic
Celtic will welcome Nir Bitton back into the fold after he was suspended for the game against Midtjylland.
Christopher Jullien is out with a knee issue, while star striker Karamoko Dembele and Mikey Johnston have also been sidelined with injuries. Leigh Griffiths' participation is in doubt due to a minor problem.
Injuries: Christopher Jullien, Karamoko Dembele, Mikey Johnston
Doubtful: Leigh Griffiths
Suspension: None
Hearts vs Celtic Predicted XI
Hearts predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Craig Gordon, John Souttar, Craig Halkett, Stephan Kingsley; Michael Smith, Peter Haring, Andy Halliday, Alex Cochrane; Josh Ginnelly, Gary Mackay-Steven; Liam Boyce
Celtic predicted XI (4-3-3): Vasilis Barkas, Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Nir Bitton, Greg Taylor; David Turnbull, Ismaila Soro, Callum McGregor; Liel Abada, Odsson Edouard, Ryan Christie
Hearts vs Celtic Prediction
Celtic go into Saturday's game as heavy favorites. Hearts are a newly-promoted side and fans can expect The Hoops to dominate all phases of the game. In all likelihood, Celtic will start their season with an emphatic win.
Prediction: Hearts 0-4 Celtic
