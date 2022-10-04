Hearts vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th October 2022

Hearts are set to play Fiorentina at Tynecastle Park on Thursday in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Hearts come into this game on the back of a 4-0 loss to Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers in the Scottish Premiership. A brace from Croatian striker Antonio Colak and goals from Colombian Alfredo Morelos and winger Ryan Kent sealed the win for Rangers. Hearts had Australian midfielder Cameron Devlin sent off in the first-half.

On the other hand, Fiorentina lost 1-0 to Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta in Serie A. A second-half goal from Nigeria international Ademola Lookman sealed the deal for Atalanta.

Hearts vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first time Hearts are facing Fiorentina in the Conference League.

Striker Lawrence Shankland has six goal contributions in the league for Hearts.

Midfielder Alan Forrest has scored three goals in the league for Hearts.

No Fiorentina player has scored more than one goal in Serie A this season.

Ivorian attacker Christian Kouame has two goal contributions for Fiorentina in the league.

Hearts vs Fiorentina Prediction

Hearts are currently 6th in the Scottish Premiership, and have won two of their last five league games. The likes of Lawrence Shankland and Alan Forrest will be key for Hearts. They have won one game and lost in the competition this season, and are 2nd in their group, three points behind leaders Istanbul Basaksehir.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are 11th in the league, and have won only one of their last five league games, losing three. The Serie A side have not enjoyed a good start to the season, with a lack of sharpness in attack causing the club and manager Vincenzo Italiano huge problems.

They are bottom of their group in the UEFA Europa Conference League, and are yet to win a game. Two points separate them and 2nd-placed Hearts. Fiorentina will hope that the likes of Arthur Cabral, Luka Jovic and Christian Kouame find form soon, and help Fiorentina in attack.

The Serie A side on paper have a strong squad and manager Vincenzo Italiano will be keen to kickstart their European campaign against their Scottish opponents. Both sides have endured inconsistent seasons so far, but Fiorentina should have enough to emerge victorious in this game.

Prediction: Hearts 0-2 Fiorentina

Hearts vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Fiorentina

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Fiorentina to keep a clean sheet- Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far