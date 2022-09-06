Hearts vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23 

Hearts host Istanbul Basaksehir at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh for the first leg of their 2022-23 UEFA Europa Conference League clash in Group A on Thursday.

The Scottish team are set to play in their first major European campaign since the 2004-05 UEFA Cup.

With 10 points from six league games, Robbie Neilson's side have made a decent start to their new campaign, but their form of late has been disastrous.

Having lost five of their last six games in all competitions, the Jambos are not at their best at the moment.

Istanbul Basaksehir will look to take advantage of this and continue their unbeaten start to the new season, having not lost in any of their 10 games so far in all competitions.

Hearts vs Istanbul Basaksehir Head-To-Head

This will be the first official encounter between Hearts and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Hearts Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L

Istanbul Basaksehir (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D

Hearts vs Istanbul Basaksehir Team News

Hearts

The Jambos have quite a few injury concerns right now. Nathaniel Atkinson is out with a groin strain and Kye Rowles is nursing a metatarsal fracture. Meanwhile, Beni Baningime and Liam Boyce are sidelined with further injuries.

Stephen Humphrys may lead the line for the hosts in Boyce's absence.

Injured: Nathaniel Atkinson, Kye Rowles, Beni Baningmim, Liam Boyce

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Istanbul Basaksehir

Mustafa Kutay Peksen missed out for the visitors with a cruciate ligament rupture, although he's edging closer to returning to action for the team.

Stefano Okaka should continue to lead the line for the Grey Owls despite netting just once in his last five appearances for the side.

Injured: Mustafa Kutay Peksen

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Hearts vs Istanbul Basaksehir Predicted XI

Hearts (4-2-3-1): Craig Gordon; Toby Sibbick, Lewis Neilson, Stephen Kingsley, Alex Cochrane; Andy Halliday, Cameron Devlin; Barrie McKay, Jorge Grant, Gary Mackay-Steven; Stephen Humphrys.

Istanbul Basaksehir (4-1-4-1): Volkan Babacan; Júnior Caiçara, Léo Duarte, Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Lucas Lima; Lucas Biglia; Serdar Gürler, Mahmut Tekdemir, Berkay Özcan, Mounir Chouiar; Stefano Okaka.

Hearts vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction

Hearts are on a stuttering run of form right now and do not boast adequate experience in European games compared to their counterparts from Turkey.

Istanbul Basaksehir have a strong attacking arsenal that can help them come away with a valuable away win.

Prediction: Hearts 1-2 Istanbul Basaksehir

