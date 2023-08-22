Hearts vs PAOK Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2023 

Hearts host PAOK at Tynecastle Park on Thursday (August 24) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs.

The hosts have had mixed results this season but remain hopeful of continental football. They beat Norwegian outfit Rosenborg 4-3 on aggregate in the third qualifying round, overturning a 2-1 first-leg loss with a 3-1 comeback win in the second.

Hearts beat Partick Thistle 4-0 in the Scottish League Cup on Sunday and will target back-to-back appearances in the Conference League group stage.

PAOK, meanwhile, beat Beitar Jerusalem 4-1 on aggregate in the second qualifying round, following up a goalless first leg with a win. They then beat Croatian side Hajduk Split 3-0 on aggregate in the next round, featuring a goalless first leg.

The visitors now head to Scotland to secure a first-leg advantage before returning home for the concluding leg next week.

Hearts vs PAOK Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams are meeting for the first time.

Hearts last faced off against Greek opposition in the 2006-07 campaign, losing 5-1 on aggregate to AEK Athens in UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

PAOK's only competitive matchup against Scottish opposition came in the 1998-99 Europa League qualifiers against Rangers, losing 2-0 on aggregate.

PAOK have kept four clean sheets in their last five games across competitions.

Hearts are one of two teams in the Scottish Premiership this season yet to concede.

Hearts vs PAOK Prediction

Hearts are on a run of back-to-back wins after winning one of their eight games. They're unbeaten in last five competitive outings at Tynecastle Park.

PAOK, meanwhile, have also won their last two games and are unbeaten in their last five. They have, however, struggled on the road recently.

Prediction: Hearts 2-1 PAOK

Hearts vs PAOK Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hearts

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of PAOK's last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - PAOK to score first: Yes (The visitors have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games.)