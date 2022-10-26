Hearts vs Rigas FS Prediction and Betting Tips | October 27, 2022 

Hearts of Midlothian will welcome Rigas FS to Tynecastle Park on matchday five in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The hosts are coming off a harrowing 4-3 defeat against Celtic at home in the Scottish Premiership. Lawrence Shankland scored a hat-trick for Hearts, but that was not enough to stop the league leaders from leaving Edinburgh with all three points.

RFS, meanwhile, were rampant in a 4-0 victory at Super Nova in the Latvian Virsliga. Four players got on the scoresheet to inspire the visitors to a comfortable win.

The Latvian champions will now turn their attention to continental football, where they sit at the bottom of Group A with two points from four games. Hearts are one point better off in third, making Thursday's clash a direct knockout for third spot.

Istanbul Basaksehir lead the way at the summit and have secured a top-two spot in the group. Fiorentina are in second spot.

Hearts vs Rigas FS Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Hearts claimed a 2-0 matchday two victory against Rigas.

Rigas' victory over the weekend snapped their five-game winless run across competitions.

Hearts are winless in six games across competitions.

Just three of Hearts' last 11 games across competitions have seen both teams score.

Rigas are still searching for their first win in the Conference League group stage.

Hearts have lost their last five home games across competitions.

Five of Rigas' last seven games across competitions have seen one team fail to score.

Hearts vs Rigas FS Prediction

Hearts need a win here and the result of the Istanbul-Fiorentina game to go their way to remain in European competition next year.

The Jam Tarts have been out of sorts in the last few weeks, which has seen them fall out of the top six domestically.

Rigas, meanwhile, are not at their best as well and are unlikely to pose much of a threat in Edinburgh. The hosts should claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Hearts 1-0 Rigas FS

Hearts vs Rigas FS Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Hearts to win (Rigas are yet to win a game in the group stage of European competition.)

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Five of Rigas' last seven games across competitions have seen one team fail to score.)

