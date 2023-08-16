Hearts vs Rosenborg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2023

Hearts welcome Rosenborg to Tynecastle Park for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier on Thursday.

The visitors hold a one-goal advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-1 home win in the first leg in Norway last week. Emile Frederiksen and Jayden Nelson scored first-half goals to give the hosts a two-goal lead at the break, while Lawrence Shankland halved the deficit with 11 minutes to go.

Hearts followed up their continental defeat with a goalless draw at home against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership.

Rosenborg booked their spot in the third round of the Conference League qualifiers with a 5-4 aggregate win over Crusaders in the last round. The two sides shared the spoils in 2-2 draws across both legs, with the Norwegian side progressing after extra time. Hearts received a bye to this stage, having finished fourth in the Scottish Premiership last season.

The winner of this tie face either Hajduk Split or PAOK in the playoffs for a slot in the group stage.

Hearts vs Rosenborg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Rosenborg are on a seven-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, winning six.

Hearts have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven home games in all competitions.

Rosenborg's last five competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Seven of Rosenborg's last eight competitive games produced less than nine corner kicks.

Hearts vs Rosenborg Prediction

Hearts gave themselves a lifeline in the tie with Shankland's late goal in the first leg. However, their dour showing in their goalless stalemate over the weekend was not ideal for the task ahead.

Rosenborg, for their part, have been flying high, having won their last four games on the bounce.

Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Hearts 2-2 Rosenborg

Hearts vs Rosenborg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Rosenborg's last five games have witnessed goals at both ends)

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of Rosenborg's last eight games have produced three goals or more)

Tip 4 - Under 9.5 corner kicks (Seven of Rosenborg's last eight competitive games produced less than nine corner kicks)