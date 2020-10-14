Hebei China Fortune vs Guangzhou Evergrande prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

The knock-out stages of the Chinese Super League are set to enthral audiences this week as Guangzhou Evergrande take on Hebei China Fortune in Dalian. Both teams have been excellent this season and will want to seize the initiative in the first leg of the quarter-final on Friday.

Guangzhou Evergrande secured a first-place finish in Group A and have managed an incredible 34 points in 14 games. The reigning champions have lost only two games this season and have a slight upper hand going into this game.

Hebei China Fortune, on the other hand, finished in fourth place in Group B of the Chinese Super League table and managed three consecutive victories towards the end of the season. Hebei have plenty of talent in their ranks and should be able to trouble Guangzhou Evergrande in this game.

Hebei China Fortune will face defending champion Guangzhou Evergrande in the quarterfinals of the CSL playoffs after sealing a 3-1 win over Qingdao Huanghai in Suzhou on Monday.

Hebei China Fortune vs Guangzhou Evergrande Head-to-Head

Guangzhou Evergrande have an excellent record against Hebei China Fortune and have won six matches out of a total of eight games played between the two sides. Hebei China Fortune has managed only one victory and cannot afford to slip up in this game.

The previous meeting between the two sides ended in a 3-1 victory for Guangzhou Evergrande. Paulinho and Talisca got on to the scoresheet on the day and will play important roles in this game.

Hebei China Fortune form guide in the Chinese Super League: W-W-W-D-L

Guangzhou Evergrande form guide in the Chinese Super League: W-L-W-W-W

Hebei China Fortune vs Guangzhou Evergrande Team News

Hebei China Fortune have a few injury concerns

Hebei China Fortune will be unable to avail the services of star player Zhang Chengdong in this game. Hebei manager Xie Feng has a strong squad and will need to name his best side against Guangzhou Evergrande.

Injured: Zhang Chengdong

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Talisca is an important player for Guangzhou Evergrande

Guangzhou Evergrande

Guangzhou Evergrande will have to do without Wei Shihao in this fixture. The Guangzhou side's Brazilian duo of Talisca and Paulinho has worked wonders for Fabio Cannavaro and will have to step up yet again in this game.

Injured: Wei Shihao

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hebei China Fortune vs Guangzhou Evergrande Predicted XI

Hebei China Fortune Predicted XI (4-3-3): Chi Wenyi; Liu Jing, Pan Ximing, Ren Hang, Ding Haifeng; Zhao Yuhao, Denis Popovic, Ricardo Goulart; Xu Tianyuan, Dong Xuesheng, Marcos Vinicius

O jogador Anderson Talisca, que atua no time chinês Guangzhou Evergrande, contou em entrevista exclusiva para o #Sportbuzz sobre sua nova empreitada na música



Ouça no #spotify e #deezer!https://t.co/n2ks5JeWYR — SportBuzz (@Sportbuzzbr) October 5, 2020

Guangzhou Evergrande Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Liu Dianzuo; Zhang Linpeng, Mei Fang, Ji-Su Park, Gao Zhunyi; Zou Zheng; Fernandinho, Zhang Xiuwei, Paulinho, Elkeson; Talisca

Hebei China Fortune vs Guangzhou Evergrande Prediction

Guangzhou Evergrande have one of the most formidable squads in China and will look to take an early lead in this two-legged affair. With Paulinho and Talisca in their ranks, Guangzhou Evergrande have no shortage of Brazilian flair and have a distinct advantage in this game.

Hebei China Fortune are in excellent form and can potentially pull off an upset on Friday. Guangzhou Evergrande have seemed invincible at times this season, however, and should be able to make it past the opposition in this game.

Prediction: Hebei China Fortune 0-2 Guangzhou Evergrande

