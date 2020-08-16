Hebei China Fortune vs Tianjin TEDA prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

Hebei China Fortune are set to face Tianjin TEDA at Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre tomorrow for their latest Chinese Super League fixture.

Hebei China Fortune come to this fixture on the back of a disappointing 3-1 loss to Beijing Guoan on Wednesday. An own goal from Feng Gang and strikes from Zhang Yuning and John Hou Saeter sealed the deal for Bruno Genesio's side. Dong Xuesheng scored a late consolation goal for Hebei China Fortune.

Full-Time, Beijing Guoan 3:1 Hebei CFFC - Taiyan Jin, Yuning Zhang, Yongyong Hou #CSL2020 — Beijing Sinobo Guoan (@FCBeijingGuoan) August 12, 2020

Tianjin TEDA, too, lost their last fixture 3-0 to Shijiazhuang Ever Bright. Goals from Zhong Jiyu, Zang Yifeng and Muriqui sealed the deal for their side. To add insult to injury, defender Zhao Honglue was sent off in the second half for Tianjin TEDA.

Hebei China Fortune vs Tianjin TEDA Head-to-Head

In eight head-to-head fixtures between the two sides, Hebei China Fortune have won five games, lost two and drawn once.

In their most recent encounter, Hebei China Fortune triumphed 2-1 courtesy of goals from Fernandinho and Marcao. Germany international Sandro Wagner scored the lone goal for Tianjin TEDA.

Hebei China Fortune form guide in the Chinese Super League: L-D-L

Tianjin TEDA form guide in the Chinese Super League: D-L-L

Hebei China Fortune vs Tianjin TEDA Team News

For Hebei China Fortune, winger Paulinho is unavailable as he is yet to return to China. Other than that, manager Xie Feng should have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Paulinho

Tianjin TEDA, on the other hand, have a couple of injury concerns. Forward Johnathan and defender Lei Tenglong are out due to injury issues. Zhao Honglue is suspended, while defender Bai Yuefeng is a doubt.

Injured: Johnathan, Lei Tenglong

Doubtful: Bai Yuefeng

Suspended: Zhao Honglue

Hebei China Fortune vs Tianjin TEDA Predicted XI

Hebei China Fortune Predicted XI (4-3-3): Chi Wenyi, Liu Jing, Pan Ximing, Ren Hang, Ding Haifeng, Zhao Yuhao, Zhang Chengdong, Ricardo Goulart, Xu Tianyuan, Dong Xuesheng, Marcao

Tianjin TEDA Predicted XI (4-3-3): Du Jia, Rong Hao, Liu Yang, Song Yue, Bai Yuefeng, Zheng Kaimu, Guo Hao, Zhao Yingjie, Liu Ruofan, Xiao Zhi, Frank Acheampong

Hebei China Fortune vs Tianjin TEDA Prediction

Both Hebei China Fortune and Tianjin TEDA have had poor starts to their league campaign and lie at the bottom of Group B.

For Hebei China Fortune, much will depend upon the performance of Brazil international Ricardo Goulart. The attacking midfielder is on loan from Guangzhou Evergrande, where he showed fine form and keen eye for goal.

Meanwhile Tianjin TEDA will rely upon Ghana international Frank Acheampong to lead the line. The 26-year old arrived from Anderlecht in 2017, and has a good goalscoring record for his club.

Frank Acheampong, 26 (Tianjin Teda) vs Shijiazhuang Ever Bright 🇨🇳:



90 mins ⏱

26 passes (89%) 👌🏿

1 shot on target 🎯

44 touches 🦶

4 duels won 💪🏿



🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/jmQDz69FtV — Blackstars Worldwide 🇬🇭 (@ghballers100) August 12, 2020

Prediction: Hebei China Fortune 1:1 Tianjin TEDA

