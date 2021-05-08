Hebei FC vs Shanghai Shenhua prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Hebei FC entertain Shanghai Shenhua in Chinese Super League action on Monday at the Jiangyin Stadium.

After a 1-1 draw in their opening fixture, Hebei have recorded two 1-0 wins in their last two games. Yin Hongbo's first-half goal helped them overcome Tianjin Jinmen Tiger on Wednesday.

Shanghai Shenhua dropped points for the first time this season, with their game against city rivals Shanghai Port FC ending in a 1-1 draw. They are just one place above Hebei in the Group B standings on goal difference.

Shanghai Port's Mirahmetjan Muzepper was shown a straight red card. Giovanni Moreno won a penalty for Shanghai Shenhua in the last minute. Christian Bassogog converted the penalty. FT: Shanghai Shenhua 1:1 Shanghai Port pic.twitter.com/53ViSuLt7C — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) May 5, 2021

Hebei FC vs Shanghai Shenhua Head-to-Head

There have been 10 meetings between the two eastern Chinese rivals across all competitions so far. They have been evenly matched in this fixture, with five wins for the Shanghai-based club and four wins for Hebei.

The spoils have been shared just once between the two sides, with that game coming in the 2016 campaign. They last squared off at the Langfang Stadium in November, with that game ending in a 1-0 win for The Flower of Shanghai.

Hebei FC form guide in Chinese Super League: W-W-D

Shanghai Shenhua form guide Chinese Super League: D-W-W

Hebei FC vs Shanghai Shenhua Team News

Hebei FC

Hebei FC did not report any injuries for the upcoming game. There are no suspension concerns for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shanghai Shenhua

Defender Zhu Chenjie has not featured for Shanghai this term and is said to be recovering from a tibia fracture. Ante Majstorovic has also been ruled out for the season on account of an ACL injury.

Apart from the duo, there are no injury or suspension concerns for the away team.

Injured: Zhu Chenjie, Ante Majstorovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hebei FC vs Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI

Hebei FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Chi Wenyi, Zhang Chengdong, Pan Ximing, Samir Memisevic, Cui Lin; Wang Qiuming, Ole Selnaes; Yin Hongbo, Paulinho, Liao Wei; Marcao

Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI (4-4-2): Li Shua; Eddy Francis, Matej Jonjić, Feng Xiaoting, Wen Jiabao; Zhang Lu, Alexander N'Doumbou, Qin Sheng, Yu Hanchao; Giovanni Moreno, Christian Mougang Bassogog

Hebei FC vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction

Hebei and Shanghai are placed third and second in the Group B standings respectively. Shanghai have been more prolific in the three rounds, scoring six goals. However, Hebei have been very disciplined at the back, conceding just once in three games.

Neither side has yet conceded a defeat in the league fixtures, so this game should make for an interesting watch. Given their current form and head-to-head record, a goalless draw is the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Hebei FC 0-0 Shanghai Shenhua.

