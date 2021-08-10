Hebei vs Shanghai Port prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Looking for a third consecutive victory in the Chinese Super League, Shanghai Port travel to the Langfang Stadium to face Hebei on Thursday.

The hosts suffered a 3-0 defeat against Changchun Yatai last time out and will look to quickly move on from that result.

Hebei’s four-game unbeaten run came to an end on Monday as they suffered a 3-0 defeat against a rampant Changchun Yatai side.

Despite seeing just 39% of the possession, Changchun Yatai came out victorious through goals from Serginho, Long Tan and Brazilian forward Erik.

Jong-bu Kim’s side have now failed to taste victory in their last three outings after playing consecutive goalless draws with Shanghai Shenhua and Beijing Guoan in their previous two outings.

With 19 points from 12 outings, Hebei are currently eighth in the Chinese Super League table, level on points with seventh-placed Shanghai Shenhua.

Shanghai Port, meanwhile, made it two wins from two games on Monday as they claimed a comfortable 3-0 victory over Wuhan FC.

In a one-sided affair, an own goal from defender Chao Li gave Shanghai Port a 1-0 lead heading into the break. Wenjun Lyu and Huanchen Zhang then added to the scoreline in the second half.

This followed an emphatic 5-0 victory over Dalian Pro at the Dalian Sports Center Stadium last Friday.

Shanghai Port are now unbeaten in six of their last seven outings, picking up four wins and two draws.

With 25 points from 12 games, Ivan Leko’s men are currently fourth in the log, level on points with Changchun Yatai in the AFC Champions League qualification spot.

Hebei vs Shanghai Port Head-To-Head

Shanghai Port have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture. They have picked up eight wins from their 11 meetings with Hebei. The hosts have managed just one win, while two games have ended all square.

Hebei Form Guide: L-D-D-W-W

Shanghai Port Form Guide: W-W-L-W-D

Hebei vs Shanghai Port Team News

Hebei

Hebei will have to cope without defender Ximing Pan, who sustained a torn ligament injury. Fellow defender Chengdong Zhang will also miss the game after picking up a red card for violent conduct last time out.

Injured: Ximing Pan

Suspended: Chengdong Zhang

Shanghai Port

The visitors will take to the pitch without Croatian defender Ante Majstorovic, who has been sidelined with a long-term cruciate ligament injury.

Injured: Ante Majstorovic

Suspended: None

Hebei vs Shanghai Port Predicted XI

Hebei Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yaxiong Bao; Haifeng Ding, Samir Memisevic, Junzhe Zhang, Lin Cui; Ole Selnaes, Qiuming Wang; Xuchen Yao, Hui Zhang, Hongbo Yin; Wei Zhang

Shanghai Port Predicted XI (3-4-3): Yan Junling; Hai Yu, Zhen Wei, Guan He; Shiyuan Yang, Huacheng Zheng, Wang Shenchao, Lyu Wenjun; Oscar, Paulinho, Shenglong Li

Hebei vs Shanghai Port Prediction

After an impressive run of games which saw them rise to the top half of the table, Hebei appears to have run out of steam. In contrast, Shanghai Port are currently firing on all cylinders and we predict they will carry on the momentum to claim all three points on Thursday.

Prediction: Hebei 1-2 Shanghai Port

Edited by Shardul Sant