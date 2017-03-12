Hector Bellerin is Barcelona's number one priority this summer

The 21-year-old's representatives have been contacted once again by the Catalans

by Rohit Viswanathan News 12 Mar 2017, 09:57 IST

Barcelona want him back

What’s the story

Aleix Vidal was in fine form for Barcelona and Luis Enrique believed he had finally solved Barcelona’s right back problem but after his season-ending injury he is back to square one. The Spaniard will be leaving the club at the end of the season so finding a new right back won’t be his headache anymore.

But the club are very sure they will be able to convince their former player Hector Bellerin to sign for them in the summer. The Spanish right back who plays for Arsenal recently signed a new deal with the Gunners but his representatives have been contacted by the Catalans already.

Barcelona have made him their biggest priority this summer according to AS and know that by signing him they would have solved their right back problem for good. Bellerin in only 21 and if he joins Barcelona now it could mean a decade without having to worry about the right back position.

In case you didn’t know...

Bellerin is a product of Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy. But just like Cesc Fabregas moved to Arsenal in 2011 when he was just a teenager. He signed his first professional contract with Arsenal in 2013.

He was originally a winger but was converted into a full-back, a shift he credits assistant coach Steve Bould with.

The heart of the matter

Bellerin might still be just 21 but he is already one of the best full-backs in world football. His stock has risen considerably over the last tow seasons and several big clubs are in for him. Barcelona might still be favorites for his signature considering it is his home but that does not mean they won’t find it difficult.

Arsenal’s recent capitulation against Bayern has once again opened the door for the Spaniard to leave the club. When signing the new contract a few months ago it was assumed he would stick with the London club for the foreseeable future but with Arsene Wenger’s future also in doubt that might not hold true anymore.

Manchester City are also interested in him and Pep Guardiola could lure him with the project they are building not to mention the wages he could be offered. The Catalans will also face competition from Bayern Munich.

Philipp Lahm recently announced his retirement and the Bavarians see Bellerin as his ideal replacement.

What’s next?

A bid from the biggest clubs in the world is inevitable but Arsenal will have to stand tough and try and convince Bellerin why the London club is the best place for him to be at right now.

Sportskeeda’s take

It is is very likely Bellerin could leave the Emirates, come the summer window. Given Wenger, Sanchez and Ozil’s futures are all shrouded in mystery Bellerin might also decide to jump ship given all the uncertainty surrounding the club,