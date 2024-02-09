Heerenveen vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2024

Heerenveen set out in search of their first win of the year when they play host to AFC Ajax Amsterdam at the Abe Lenstra Stadion in round 21 of the Eredivisie on Sunday.

John van't Schip’s men will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting result and set the pace for their UEFA Europa Conference League knockout-stage clash against Bodo/Glimt.

Heerenveen were left spitting feathers last Saturday when they were held to a 3-3 draw by Fortuna Sittard after blowing a two-goal first-half lead at the Offermans Joosten Stadion.

Kees Van Wonderen’s side have now failed to win their last eight matches in all competitions, losing five and picking up three draws since a 3-0 victory over Almere City on December 1.

With 22 points from 20 matches, Heerenveen are currently 13th in the Eredivisie table but could move into 10th place with all three points this weekend.

Meanwhile, Ajax failed to move into the Europa League qualification spot last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by PSV Eindhoven at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

However, Van't Schip’s side have now gone 12 consecutive Eredivisie games without defeat, picking up nine wins and three draws since October’s 5-2 loss against PSV.

After a rough start to the campaign, this blistering run of results has seen Ajax rise to fifth place in the league table, level on points with fourth-placed AZ Alkmaar.

Heerenveen vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Ajax have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming 41 wins from the last 59 meetings between the sides.

Heerenveen have picked up 11 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Ajax are on a nine-game winning streak against Van Wonderen’s men, stretching back to a 1-0 friendly defeat in October 2019.

Heerenveen are unbeaten in five of their last six Eredivisie home matches, claiming three wins and two draws since the start of October.

Ajax are currently on a run of four consecutive away wins in the league, scoring 12 goals and conceding seven since November’s 2-2 draw at Almere City.

Heerenveen vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction

Ajax are on a run of nine back-to-back wins against Heerenveen and will look to extend their dominance over the hosts this weekend. We predict Van't Schip’s men will take the positives from their draw against PSV and claim all three points at the Abe Lenstra Stadion.

Prediction: Heerenveen 1-3 AFC Ajax Amsterdam

Heerenveen vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax to win

Tip 2: First to score - Ajax (The visitors have opened the scoring in their last five games against Heerenveen)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals in eight of their last nine clashes)