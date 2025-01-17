Heerenveen vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19th 2025

Heerenveen will host AFC Ajax Amsterdam at Stadion Galgenwaard on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Eredivisie campaign. The home side have had their struggles in the league this season but have picked up important points in recent games and have climbed into the top half of the pile.

They beat NAC Breda 4-2 last time out in the league, with four different players getting on the scoresheet for De Superfriezen including former Brighton & Hove Albion man Alireza Jahanbakhsh who scored his first goal for the club. Robin Van Persie's men were, however, beaten 3-2 by third-tier outfit Quick Boys in the domestic cup on Thursday and will be looking to put out a response this weekend.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam have found their feet in the Eredivisie and are now back in a title race. They picked up a narrow but largely deserved 2-1 win over Waalwijk in their last league outing featuring first-half strikes from Steven Berghuis and Kenneth Taylor.

Trending

Like their weekend opponents, Ajax also endured a difficult outing in the KNVB Cup, losing 2-0 to AZ Alkmaar. They will hope they can find solace in league action on Sunday.

Heerenveen vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 78 meetings between Heerenveen and Ajax. The home side have won just 12 of those games while the visitors have won 56 times, with their other 10 matchups ending in draws.

The visitors have won all but one of their last 13 competitive games in this fixture.

The home side have not kept a competitive clean sheet in this fixture since January 2009.

The Amsterdam outfit have conceded 17 goals in the Eredivisie this season. Only league leaders PSV Eindhoven (15) have managed fewer.

Heerenveen vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction

Heerenveen have lost two of their last three competitive games after losing just one of their previous six. They are, however, one of just four teams in the Dutch top flight this season yet to taste defeat on home turf and will be looking forward to Sunday's clash.

Ajax's latest result ended a four-game winning streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have had the upper hand in this fixture historically and should have enough to win this one despite their shaky away form.

Prediction: Heerenveen 1-2 AFC Ajax Amsterdam

Heerenveen vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ajax to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback