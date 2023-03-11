Heerenveen vs Ajax Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12, 2023

Ajax visit Abe Lenstra Stadium to face Heerenveen in the Eredivisie on Sunday (March 12), looking to extend their winning run in the league to seven games.

After a run of seven winless games, including a run of six consecutive draws from November to January, De Godenzonen have turned it around in style lately to revive their campaign.

With 52 points from 24 games, John Heitinga's side are in second place of the standings, trailing leaders Feyenoord by just three points with ten games to go. Heerenveen, meanwhile, are down in ninth position in the Dutch league with just 31 points and are winless in their last three games across competitions.

Kees van Wonderen's side were beaten 4-1 by RKC Waalwijk and later held to a 3-3 draw by Twente in the league. Interspersed between that was a 1-0 loss to Feyenoord in the Coupe de France quarterfinals.

Heerenveen vs Ajax Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 55 meetings, Ajax won 39 times over Heerenveen and lost on ten occasions

Ajax have won their last seven games with Heereveen, including a pair of 5-0 drubbings at home in their last two.

The visitors have kept a clean sheet in their last three games against Heerenveen.

Heerenveen's last win over Ajax came in November 2019 (1-0).

Ajax are the most prolific side in the Dutch league this season with 66 goals in 24 games, Heerenveen have struck only 27 times from 24 outings.

Ajax have lost only twice in the league so far, the lowest after only Feyenoord (1) and conceded just 23 goals, also the second-least after the league leaders (22).

Heerenveen vs Ajax Prediction

Heerenveen have blown hot and cold lately, failing to string together a series of wins. They're coming of just one win in their last five games across competitions.

Ajax, meanwhile, are breathing fire at the moment, recovering from their prolonged period of slump to win their last couple of games and reignite their title charge. Considering their recent form, De Godenzonen should overcome the Super Frisians quite easily and keep their momentum going.

Prediction: Heerenveen 0-2 Ajax

Heerenveen vs Ajax Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ajax

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Poll : 0 votes