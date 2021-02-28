Heerenveen vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Dutch KNVB Cup 2020-21

The KNVB Cup is back in action this week with an intriguing semi-final as reigning Eredivisie champions Ajax lock horns with Heerenveen at the Abe Lenstra Stadion on Tuesday. Ajax have been excellent this season and are the favourites to win this game.

Heerenveen are in 10th place in the Eredivisie standings at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side suffered a 4-1 defeat against PEC Zwolle earlier this week and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Ajax, on the other hand, have been exceptional this season and are at the top of the league table at the moment. The Dutch giants were held to a 1-1 draw by PSV Eindhoven in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Heerenveen vs Ajax Head-to-Head

Ajax have an excellent historical record against Heerenveen and have won 28 games out of a total of 36 fixtures played between the two sides. Heerenveen have managed only four victories against Ajax and will want to improve their record this weekend.

The previous Eredivisie meeting between these two teams resulted in an emphatic 5-1 victory for Ajax. Dusan Tadic scored an impressive brace on the day and will want to play a pivotal role in this fixture.

Heerenveen form guide in the Eredivisie: L-D-L-W-D

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: D-W-W-W-W

Heerenveen vs Ajax Team News

Heerenveen need to win this game. Image Source: SC Heerenveen

Heerenveen

Ulysses Llanez Junior is currently injured and will be unable to play a part against Ajax this week. Heerenveen have been robust at times this season and will likely name a defensive combination on Tuesday.

Injured: Ulysses Llanez Junior

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax need to win this game

Ajax

Andre Onana has been slapped with a ban and is currently unavailable for selection. Nicolas Tagliafico and Noussair Mazraoui are carrying niggles at the moment and are unlikely to be risked against Heerenveen.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Noussair Mazraoui, Nicolas Tagliafico

Suspended: Andre Onana

Heerenveen vs Ajax Predicted XI

Heerenveen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Erwin Mulder; Lucas Woudenberg, Pawel Bochniewicz, Jan Paul van Hecke, Sherel Floranus; Lasse Schone, Oliver Batista Meier, Rodney Kongolo; Arjen van der Heide, Henk Veerman, Mitchell van Bergen

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maarten Stekelenburg; Daley Blind, Lisandro Martinez, Perr Schuurs, Devyne Rensch; Edson Alvarez, Ryan Gravenberch; David Neres, Mohammed Kudus, Dusan Tadic; Brian Brobbey

Heerenveen vs Ajax Prediction

Ajax have been virtually flawless in the Eredivisie in recent weeks and can be lethal on their day. The Dutch giants have been exceptional against Heerenveen in the past and will accept nothing less than an emphatic victory this week.

Heerenveen are capable of presenting a robust front but will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance against the reigning Dutch champions. Ajax are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Heerenveen 0-4 Ajax

