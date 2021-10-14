Heerenveen vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

Heerenveen will host Ajax on matchday nine as the Eredivisie resumes this weekend after the international break.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-0 away victory over Zwolle two weeks ago. Bram van Polen scored an own goal in the 63rd minute to give the visitors all three points.

Ajax fell to a shock defeat at home to Utretch by the same scoreline. A game that saw the defending champions dominate from start to finish was settled by a 77th minute goal from Django Warmerdam.

Despite the defeat, the capital side still remain at the summit of the standings with 19 points garnered from eight matches. Heerenveen are in seventh place on 13 points.

Heerenveen vs Ajax Head-to-Head

Ajax have 36 wins from their last 52 games against Heerenveen. Five previous matches ended in a stalemate while the hosts were victorious on 10 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in April when goals from Dusan Tadic and Sebastian Haller helped Ajax secure a 2-1 comeback victory away from home.

The hosts have won just two of their last five matches while Ajax's defeat before the international break halted a run of seven consecutive victories.

Heerenveen form guide: W-L-L-W-D

Ajax form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Heerenveen vs Ajax Team News

Heerenveen

Pawel Bochniewicz and Erwin Mulder are both still ruled out with ACL and finger injuries respectively. Siem de Jong and Filip Stevanovic have recovered from their fitness problems and could be in line for a return to action.

Injuries: Pawel Bochniewicz, Erwin Mulder

Suspension: None

Ajax

Maarten Stekelenburg has had groin surgery that has ruled him out for the rest of the season while Sean Klaiber is a doubt for the game on Saturday. Andre Onana remains suspended.

Furthermore, several players including Nicolas Tagliafico, Lisandro Martinez and Antony are all disputing the South American FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Injury: Marteen Stekelenburg

Suspension: Andre Onana

Doubtful: Sean Klaiber

Unavailable: Nicolas Tagliafico, Lisandro Martinez, Antony

Heerenveen vs Ajax Predicted XI

Heerenveen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Xavier Mous (GK); Lucas Woudenberg, Ibrahim Dresevic, Sven van Beek, Milan van Ewijk; Joey Veerman, Tibor Halilovic, Nicolas Madsen; Arjen van der Heide, Henk Veerman, Benjamin Nygren

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Remko Pasveer (GK); Daley Blind, Jurrien Timber, Perr Schuurs, Noussair Mazraoui; Davy Klassen, Ryan Gravenberch; Danilo, Steven Berghuis, Dusan Tadic; Sebastien Haller

Heerenveen vs Ajax Prediction

Ajax's defeat to Utrecht went against the form book and they will be eager to get back to winning ways as quickly as possible.

The game against Heerenveen offers them an excellent opportunity to do so and we are backing the visitors to secure maximum points in a comfortable victory. They will, however, be wary of the threat posed by Heerenveen.

Prediction: Heerenveen 1-4 Ajax

Edited by Shardul Sant