Heerenveen vs AZ Alkmaar prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa Conference League playoffs semi-final 2021-22 

AZ and Heerenveen will lock horns at the Abe Lenstra Stadion in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs semi-final on Thursday.

De Kaasboeren ended the regular season in fifth place with 18 wins and 61 points from 34 games. It was a disappointing ending though, as they failed to win their last four games, losing 3-1 on the final matchday.

Heerenveen, meanwhile, were 20 points worse off in eighth but made the cut into the playoffs with just two points over Cambuur. De Superfriezen haven't participated in Europe since the group stage of the 2009-10 UEFA Europa League.

Heerenveen vs AZ Head-To-Head

AZ have won almost half (24) of their previous 50 clashes with Heerenveen, losing 16. De Kaasboeren are also on a five-game winning run in the fixture, last seeing defeat in October 2019 (2-4 to Heerenveen).

Heerenveen Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-L.

AZ Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-D-W.

Heerenveen vs AZ Team News

Heerenveen

The Super Frisians won't be able to call upon Pawel Bochniewicz and Joost van Aken, who're out with ACL and groin injuries respectively. Nick Bakker is doubtful for the clash and will be assessed before kick-off.

Young striker Anthony Musaba will hope to get a start after scoring in their last match, coming on as a late substitute.

Injured: Pawel Bochniewicz, Joost van Aken.

Suspended: None.

Doubtful: Nick Bakker.

Unavailable: None.

AZ

Yusuf Barasi has been out for Pascal Jansen's team since December and will miss out on Thursday as well. Top-scorer Vangelis Pavlidis will continue to lead the line for the Cheese Farmers.

Injured: Yusuf Barasi.

Suspended: None.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

Heerenveen vs AZ Predicted XIs

Heerenveen (3-5-2): Erwin Mulder; Sven van Beek, Ibrahim Dresevic, Lucas Woudenberg; Milan van Ewijk, Anas Tahiri, Tibor Halilovic, Thom Haye, Rami Kaib; Amin Sarr, Sydney van Hooijdonk.

AZ (4-2-3-1): Peter Jensen; Yukinari Sugawara, Pantelis Chatzidiakos, Bruno Martins Indi, Owen Wijndal; Jordy Clasie, Fredrik Midtsjo; Hakon Evjen, Dani de Wit, Jesper Karlsson; Vangelis Pavlidis.

Heerenveen vs AZ Prediction

AZ have a strong squad on paper and could cause Heerenveen trouble. However, the hosts are a tough side to beat at the Abe Lenstra and boast enormous scoring potential too. This could end in a high-scoring draw, with all to play for in the return at the weekend.

Prediction: Heerenveen 2-2 AZ.

