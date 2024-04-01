Heerenveen vs Twente Prediction and Betting Tips | April 3rd 2024

Heerenveen will host Twente at the Abe Lenstra Stadion on Wednesday in another round of the 2023-24 Eredivisie campaign.

The home side have hit a rough patch of late and are falling behind in the race for the qualification playoffs. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Waalwijk in their last match, taking the lead via a Pelle van Amersfoort strike before their opponents leveled the scores from long range midway through the second half.

Heerenveen sit 11th in the league table with 32 points from 27 matches. They will look to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this week.

Twente, meanwhile, have enjoyed an impressive league campaign and now have their sights set on continental football. They picked up a narrow 1-0 victory over Heracles Almelo in their game at the weekend, with Monaco loanee Myron Boadu scoring the game's only goal early after the restart.

The visitors sit third in the Eredivisie standings with 56 points picked up so far and will be looking to continue their good run of form on Wednesday.

Heerenveen vs Twente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 70th meeting between Heerenveen and Twente. The hosts have won 21 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 30 times. There have been 18 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last three games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last four.

The home team are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

Twente have the third-best defensive record in the Dutch top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 25.

Six of De Superfriezen's nine league wins this season have come on home turf.

Heerenveen vs Twente Prediction

Heerenveen are without a win in their last three games after winning three of their four games prior. They have won just two of their last six home matches and could struggle here.

Twente, on the other hand, have won four of their last five matches and six of their last eight. They are in much better form than their opponents ahead of the midweek clash and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Heerenveen 1-2 Twente

Heerenveen vs Twente Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Twente to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups at the Abe Lenstra Stadion)