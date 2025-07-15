Hegelmann vs St Pat's Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2025 

Hegelmann and St Pat's will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League first-round qualifier on Thursday (July 17th). The game will be played at Raudondvario stadionas.

The visitors hold a one-goal advantage in the tie, having claimed a narrow 1-0 home win in the first leg in the Republic of Ireland last week. Aidan Keena stepped off the bench in the 74th minute and scored the match-winner from the spot five minutes later.

Both sides will resume their quest to extend their stay on the continent. The winners of this tie face Nomme Kalju or Partizani in the next round of the qualifiers while the losers are eliminated.

Hegelmann vs St Pat's Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's first-leg clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Seven of St Pat's' last eight games across competitions have produced fewer than three goals and also saw at least one side fail to score.

Hegelmann have won six of their last eight home games.

St Pat's have won just one of their last eight away games (five losses).

Hegelmann are winless in all three games they have played in UEFA club competition qualifiers (two losses).

St Pat's' last five games in UEFA Qualifiers have produced fewer than three goals and also saw one side keep a clean sheet.

Hegelmann vs St Pat's Prediction

Hegelmann made their continental debut in the Conference League in 2023. They were eliminated at this same stage of the qualifiers and have failed to score in all three games they have played on the continent.

St Pat's, for their part, have had a disappointing domestic campaign to this point and find themselves in sixth spot. Their narrow first-leg win ended their six-game winless run and the Red Army will be looking to build on their narrow advantage. Their games tend to be cagey, having conceded just one goal in their last four games. This defensive solidity could be crucial to their hopes of winning a qualification tie on the continent for the second successive season.

Although one side could nick a win, a low-scoring stalemate could be on the cards. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a goalless draw.

Prediction: Hegelmann 0-0 St Pat's

Hegelmann vs St Pat's Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More