Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

Heidenheim will welcome Bayern Munich to the Voith-Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The hosts are struggling in 16th place in the league table, with just a four-point lead over last-placed Holstein Kiel. Bayern are at the top of the standings with a six-point lead over defending champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Ad

The hosts have seen a drop in form and have lost their two league games this month, without scoring. After a 1-0 home loss to Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month, they lost 3-0 away to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The visitors are winless in their last three games in all competitions. They played Borussia Dortmund in their previous league outing and were held to a 2-2 draw. Interestingly, both Der Klassiker meetings this season ended in draws.

Ad

Trending

They had lost 2-1 at home to Inter Milan in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and failed to overturn the deficit on Wednesday, with the second leg ending in a 2-2 draw. Former Tottenham Hotspur teammates, Harry Kane and Eric Dier, had scored in the second half, but they failed to score the decisive goal and were eliminated 5-4 on aggregate score.

Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between them, and the two sides have met just four times thus far. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with the visitors leading 3-1.

Bayern recorded a 4-2 home win in the reverse fixture in December, scoring at least four goals for the third time against Heidenheim.

Bayern Munich have scored and conceded at least two goals in four of their last five games in all competitions.

The hosts have registered six wins in the Bundesliga this season, with three of them registered in 2025.

Munich are unbeaten in their last eight away games in all competitions, recording five wins.

Ad

Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Heidenheim have lost their two games this month, conceding four goals without a reply. They will look to open their goalscoring account for the month in this home game. Their only win against the league leaders was registered at home in the Bundesliga last season, and they will look to reproduce that performance here.

There is no team news update for the hosts as Budu Zivzivadze and Mathias Honsak are expected to be the two absentees for this match.

Ad

Die Bayern have won just one of their four games in April, with that triumph coming away from home against Augsburg in the Bundesliga. They are unbeaten in their six Bundesliga away games in 2025, recording four wins.

Manuel Neuer, Dayot Upamecano, Hiroki Ito, Jamal Musiala, and Alphonso Davies will miss this match due to injuries.

Considering the contrast in recent league form between the two teams and Bayern's impressive goalscoring form, we expect the visitors to record a comfortable win.

Ad

Prediction: Heidenheim 1-3 Bayern Munich

Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More