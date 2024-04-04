Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2024

Heidenheim will host Bayern Munich at the Voith-Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have hit a rough patch of late after a commendable start to their season but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. They played out an entertaining 3-3 draw against Stuttgart in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a memorable victory following a late quickfire double from Tim Kleindienst before their opponents restored parity in additional time.

Heidenheim sit 11th in the league table with 30 points from 27 games and will be looking to shake off their latest results and get back to winning ways this weekend.

Bayern Munich have endured a rather turbulent campaign and now look set to miss out on the Bundesliga title for the first time since the 2011-12 season. They were beaten 2-0 by rivals Borussia Dortmund last time out, conceding a goal in either half as they recorded their first home league defeat to Die Borussen since 2014.

The visitors sit second in the Bundesliga standings with 60 points from 27 games and are 13 points behind runaway leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the third meeting between Heidenheim and Bayern, with the visitors picking up wins in their previous two matchups.

The visitors are the highest-scoring side in the German top flight this season with a goal tally of 78.

Five of Heidenheim's seven league wins this season have come on home turf.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last seven league outings.

The Bavarians have conceded 33 goals in the Bundesliga this season, two-thirds of which have come on the road.

Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Heidenheim are on a six-game winless streak and have won just one of their last 11 competitive outings. They are winless on home turf all year and could struggle this weekend.

Bayern, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a five-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have had their struggles on the road of late but are the stronger side ahead of the weekend clash and should win comfortably.

Prediction: Heidenheim 1-3 Bayern Munich

Heidenheim vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the hosts' last eight matches)