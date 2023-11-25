Heidenheim vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26th 2023

Heidenheim and Bochum return to action in the German Bundesliga when they go head-to-head at Voith-Arena on Sunday.

Thomas Letsch’s men have won their last five games against the hosts and will head into the weekend looking to continue in the same vein.

Heidenheim were sent crashing back to earth just before the international break as they suffered a 4-2 loss against reigning champions Bayern Munich at the Allianz Stadium.

This followed an impressive 2-0 victory over Stuttgart on November 5 which saw their five-match losing streak come to an end.

With 10 points from 11 matches, Heidenheim are currently 13th in the Bundesliga table, one point and one place above Sunday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Bochum were one of the more active sides during the international break as they picked up a 2-1 win over Dutch side De Graafschap in a friendly fixture on November 15.

Letsch’s men have now gone unbeaten in four consecutive matches across all competitions, claiming two wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss against Freiburg on October 21.

While Bochum will be looking to pick up where they left off last time out, they have struggled for results away from home, where they have managed just one win in the league since March.

Heidenheim vs Bochum Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 15 meetings between the sides, Bochum boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Heidenheim have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Bochum are currently on a five-game winning streak against Frank Schmidt’s side, scoring 12 goals and keeping four clean sheets since a 3-2 loss in August 2018.

Bochum have failed to win nine of their last 10 away matches in the league, losing four and claiming five draws since March.

Heidenheim vs Bochum Prediction

Buoyed by their friendly victory over De Graafschap, Bochum will return to league action in sky-high spirit as they look to pull clear of the danger zone. While both sides are evenly matched on paper, Letsch’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we see them narrowly coming out on top once again.

Prediction: Heidenheim 1-2 Bochum

Heidenheim vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bochum to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of their last five clashes)