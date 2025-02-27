Heidenheim vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

Heidenheim host Borussia Monchengladbach at the Voith-Arena on Saturday in the Bundesliga. The hosts are 17th in the points table with 15 points from 23 matches.

They drew 2-2 at RB Leipzig last time out. Following early goals from Mathias Honsak and Marvin Pieringer, Leipzig scored twice after the break to force a share of the spoils.

Monchengladbach, meanwhile, suffered a deflating 3-0 home defeat to Augsburg in their last match. A first-half red card to Jonas Omlin saw Augsburg take full advantage. Monchengladbach are ninth with 34 points.

Heidenheim vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between Heidenheim and Monchengladbach since 2011. The visitors are undefeated in all five matches, picking up three wins,

The hosts are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.

Die Fohlen have scored 35 goals in the top flight this season, the second-fewest of any team in the top half of the points table.

Heidenheim have conceded 47 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only last-placed Holstein Kiel (59) have shipped more.

Heidenheim vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Frank Schmidt's men have lost two of their last three matches and have won one of their last nine. They have the worst home record in the Bundesliga this season.

Meanwhile, Gladbach's latest result ended a four-game unbeaten streak. They are the slight favourites for the weekend clash and should do enough to win this one.

Prediction: Heidenheim 1-2 Monchengladbach

Heidenheim vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gladbach

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of Monchengladbach's last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of Heidenheim's last seven matches.)

