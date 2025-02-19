Heidenheim vs FC Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | February 20th 2025

Heidenheim and Copenhagen return to action in the UEFA Europa Conference League as they lock horns at the Voith-Arena on Thursday. Jacob Neestrup’s men will journey to Germany looking to overturn their one-goal deficit, having suffered a 2-1 loss in last week’s reverse leg.

Heidenheim continue to struggle for results in the Bundesliga as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Mainz last Sunday. Frank Schmidt’s side have lost five back-to-back league matches, conceding nine goals and scoring just twice — a run which has seen them plummet into 17th place in the table.

Heidenheim turn their focus to the Conference League, where they placed one foot in the round of 16 courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Copenhagen in the first leg of their knockout-stage clash last Thursday.

Copenhagen picked up eight points from their six Conference League group-stage matches to finish 18th in the standings, level on points with Vikingur and Borac.

Neestrup’s men head into Thursday’s crunch tie off the back of a hard-fought 2-1 win over Randers in the Danish Superliga, where they lead the way at the summit of the table.

Copenhagen will be backing themselves to turn the tie around as they head into Thursday unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 competitive away games since September 14.

Heidenheim vs Copenhagen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Heidenheim and Copenhagen, with the German outfit claiming a 2-1 victory in last week’s first leg.

Heidenheim have managed just one win from their last seven games across all competitions while claiming five losses and one draw since January 11.

Copenhagen have lost just one of their last 11 competitive away matches, picking up six and four draws since September.

Heidenheim have failed to win 10 of their most recent 11 home games across all competitions, claiming eight wins and two draws since early-November.

Heidenheim vs Copenhagen Prediction

Heidenheim got the job done in Denmark last week and will need to show their mettle once again as they look to reach the round of 16.

However, Neestrup’s men have been rock-solid on the road and we are backing them to turn the tie on its head in a thrilling matchup.

Prediction: Heidenheim 1-3 Copenhagen

Heidenheim vs Copenhagen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Copenhagen to win

Tip 2: First to score - Copenhagen (The visitors have opened the scoring in six of their last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in four of Copenhagen’s last five matches)

