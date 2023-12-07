Heidenheim vs Darmstadt Prediction and Betting Tips | December 9th 2023

Heidenheim will host Darmstadt at the Voith-Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have had their struggles in their maiden Bundesliga season but remain hopeful of retaining their top-flight status. They were beaten 2-1 by RB Leipzig in their last match, finding themselves two goals down before Benedikt Gimber scored a consolation goal to open his account for the club.

Heidenheim sit 14th in the league table with 11 points from 13 games. They are two points above their weekend opponents and will be looking to widen that gap with a win on Saturday.

Darmstadt have not fared any better than their opponents upon their return to the top-flight and currently find themselves in the relegation playoff spot. They were beaten 1-0 by struggling Koln in their last match conceding the sole goal of the game at the hour mark as they fell to a fifth defeat in their last six games against the Billy Goats.

The visitors sit 16th in the table with nine points. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and begin their push for survival this weekend.

Heidenheim vs Darmstadt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 22 meetings between Heidenheim and Darmstadt. The hosts have won nine of those games while the visitors have won six times. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The hosts have lost just one of their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Darmstadt have the worst defensive record in the German top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 34.

All three of Heidenheim's league wins this season have come on home turf.

Heidenheim vs Darmstadt Prediction

Heidenheim are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last eight games. They have, however, lost just one of their last five games at the Voith-Arena and will be looking forward to Saturday's clash.

Darmstadt are winless in their last six matches with four of those games ending in defeat. They have won just one of their last nine away outings and could lose this one.

Prediction: Heidenheim 2-1 Darmstadt

Heidenheim vs Darmstadt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Heidenheim to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)