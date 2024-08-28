Heidenheim vs Hacken Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2024

Heidenheim welcome Hacken to Voith-Arena for the second leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie on Thursday. They hold a narrow lead in the tie, having claimed a 2-1 away win in the first leg in Sweden last week.

They went ahead through Sirlord Conteh's strike just past the half-hour mark. Mikkel Rygaard equalized five minutes later but Leo Scienza scored the match-winner in the 65th minute.

Frank Schmidt's side followed up their continental victory with a 2-0 away win over St. Pauli in their opening game of the Bundesliga campaign on Sunday. Paul Wanner and Jan Schoppner scored second-half goals to help their side claim maximum points.

Hacken, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Varnamo in the Swedish Allsvenskan. They went ahead through Jeremy Agbonifo while Ajdin Zeljkovic equalized with 16 minutes to go.

Trending

The Wasps will turn their focus to the continent where they have a one-goal deficit to overturn. The winner of this tie books their spot in the Conference League league path. The losers will be eliminated from Europe.

Heidenheim vs Hacken Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's first leg was the maiden clash between the two sides.

Twelve of Hacken's last 13 games across competitions, including each of the last six, have witnessed goals at both ends.

Heidenheim are unbeaten in their last seven competitive games (five wins).

Hacken's last 16 games across competitions have produced an average of 11.9 corner kicks.

Seventeen of Hacken's last 19 games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Heidenheim are participating in European football for the first time in their history.

Heidenheim vs Hacken Prediction

Heidenheim had a Cinderella story last season, securing European qualification in their first-ever season of Bundesliga football. The Baden-Württemberg outfit are on the cusp of direct qualification for the Conference League and a draw would be enough to see them through.

Hacken are still in with a shot at overturning a one-goal deficit. The Gothenburg outfit saw their 12-game unbeaten run in UEFA club competition qualifiers come to an end with their first-leg defeat.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Heidenheim 2-1 Hacken

Heidenheim vs Hacken Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Heidenheim to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback