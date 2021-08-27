Heidenheim vs Hamburg prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Heidenheim will host Hamburg in the 2. Bundesliga this Saturday in what could be a thrilling game between the two sides.

The two teams are separated by goal difference in the league table and will hope to head into the international break with a win and bragging rights in this clash.

Hamburg drew their last game 2-2 against Darmstadt after losing a hotly contested derby against St. Pauli the weekend before.

Heidenheim, on the other hand, were beaten by Hannover in what was their first defeat of the season.

Heidenheim vs Hamburg Head-to-head

The two sides have faced off six times, and Heidenheim have the edge with three wins. Hamburg have won the fixture twice and just one game has ended as a draw.

🎙 | 3⃣ Tim #Walter on the previous encounters against FCH: "I can't influence what happened in the past - I want to influence the here and now. We will try with a lot of courage and willingness to put the game on the right track."#nurderHSV #FCHHSV — HSV English (@HSV_English) August 26, 2021

Hamburg’s win against Heidenheim in March earlier this year ended a run of three successive defeats against Frank Schmidt’s side, and they will look to make it two wins from as many games.

The two teams have an identical record in recent games, with both teams securing one win, two losses and two draws.

Heidenheim form guide: D-W-D-L

Hamburg form guide: W-D-L-D

Heidenheim vs Hamburg Team News

Heidenheim

Gianni Mollo is expected to miss out due to an injury, but coach Frank Schmidt has everyone else available for the clash against Hamburg.

Injured: Gianni Mollo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hamburg

Hamburg will be without long-term absentees Stephan Ambrosius, Tom Mickel and Josha Vagnoman. Manager Tim Walter has everyone else in the squad available for the clash.

Injured: Stephan Ambrosius, Tom Mickel, Josha Vagnoman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Heidenheim vs Hamburg Predicted Lineups

Heidenheim Probable XI (4-3-1-2): Kevin Müller; Jonas Föhrenbach, Norman Theuerkauf, Oliver Hüsing, Marnon Busch; Dzenis Burnic, Jan Schöppner, Tobias Mohr; Denis Thomalla; Tim Kleindienst, Christian Kühlwetter

Hamburg Probable XI (4-3-3): Daniel Fernandes; Tim Leibold, Sebastian Schonlau, Jonas David, Moritz Heyer; Jonas Meffert, David Kinsombi, Ludovit Reis; Sonny Kittel, Bakery Jatta, Robert Glatzel

Heidenheim vs Hamburg Prediction

Both teams have made identical starts to the season, but Hamburg have the better team on paper.

Although Heidenheim will have home support, we expect Tim Walter’s Hamburg side to secure a narrow victory over their rivals.

Prediction: Heidenheim 1-2 Hamburg

