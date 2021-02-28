Hellas Verona 1-1 Juventus: Player ratings as defending champions drop points again

Juventus dropped more points in the Serie A title race after being held to a 1-1 draw by Hellas Verona at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.

Cristiano Ronaldo struck just four minutes into the second-half which appeared to be enough to secure all three points.

However, the hosts responded in the 77th minute through an equalizer from Antonin Barak, taking points off Bianconeri for the second consecutive year.

The draw was Juventus's seventh of the season and they now trail leaders Inter Milan by seven points.

Here are the player ratings for Juventus:

Wojciech Szczesny - 5/10

The Polish custodian was having a relatively comfortable evening and cruising towards another clean sheet when Barak thumped home an unstoppable header just 13 minutes from stoppage time. Unlucky.

Merih Demiral - 5/10

A poor game for the Turkish center-back who had a stinker - gave away possession, conceded a free-kick, almost conceded a goal, and even got beaten for pace by Zaccagni. Atrocious.

Matthijs de Ligt - 6/10

His positioning was a big problem on the break but the Dutchman held his ground well in the face of a challenge. He won three aerial duels, made two interceptions, and three clearances.

Alex Sandro - 7/10

A good game from a defensive standpoint for the Brazilian. But he was beaten in the air by Barak for the late equalizer.

Federico Chiesa - 7/10

His amazing run of form continued following another attacking masterclass, topped with a nice assist for Ronaldo, his seventh of the season in all competitions.

Chiesa might be most underrated player rnpic.twitter.com/83Q5PJeJEw — Jerry (@CristianoStyle7) February 27, 2021

Rodrigo Bentancur - 6/10

With six tackles, four interceptions, three clearances, and one blocked shot, Bentancur put on a defensive masterclass.

Adrien Rabiot - 5/10

Juventus's midfield made plenty of mistakes tonight but Rabiot was still the worst of them all. And that's quite saying something.

Aaron Ramsey - 6/10

He laid a nice ball in the build-up to Ronaldo's goal and made one more key pass. A good performance by the Welshman at last, but it would count only if he maintains consistency.

Federico Bernardeschi - 5/10

How the manager continues to have faith in Bernardeschi is a mystery, for the Italian was simply poor, offering little to nothing in the attack. A huge liability for Juventus.

Dejan Kulusevski - 5/10

For arguably the third straight game, the Swedish forward was poor and ineffective in the attack. His best plays come from the wings but without Morata and Dybala, he just has to start upfront, which clearly isn't his forte.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 8/10

It was a quiet game for the Portuguese ace overall but managed to get on the scoresheet with a sublime finish for his 19th strike of this season in the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo with his 19th Serie A Goal of the season



What a strike 🔥pic.twitter.com/8FWJTfAoYk — Everything Cristiano (@EverythingCR7_) February 27, 2021

Substitutes

Weston McKennie - 6/10

He was brought on to liven it up for an insipid Juventus but offered precious little.

Alessandro Di Pardo - 5/10

He replaced Chiesa for the final moments of the game and couldn't pull off anything notable in what was only his second appearance for Juventus.