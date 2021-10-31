Hellas Verona 2-1 Juventus: Player ratings as Allegri's men suffer yet another league defeat | Serie A 2021-22

It was another miserable afternoon for Juventus as they lost 2-1 at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Saturday.

Giovanni Simeone scored a quickfire first-half brace to pile on the misery on the Serie A giants, consigning them to yet another league defeat. Verona were ahead after just 11 minutes, as some atrocious defending from Juventus allowed Simeone to bundle in from close range.

The striker scored his second just moments later, arrowing in a thunderous top-corner striker from 25 yards out. Juventus looked for a way back into the game, but struggled to find a way through Verona's resilience.

The visitors found their attacking potency late in the second half, and pulled a goal back through Weston McKennie. The American's 80th-minute effort crashed in off the underside of the crossbar. However, the Old Lady failed to score another to endure another league defeat.

On that note, here's a look at the Juventus player ratings from the game.

Wojciech Szczesny - 5/10

Szczesny made few good first-half saves to keep Juventus in the game. He made three saves throughout the 90. However, he had little chance of stopping any of the Verona goals.

Danilo Luiz - 6/10

He handled his defensive duties well, and also joined the attack on a few occasions. In fact, the Brazilian was arguably his side's best defender. He provided the assist for Juventus' only goal of the game, picking up McKennie with a fizzled pass.

Leonardo Bonucci - 5/10

Bonucci could have done a lot better to prevent Verona's second goal. Instead he passively tracked back, allowing Simeone too much time and space to guide his effort into the top corner.

Giorgio Chiellini - 6/10

Chiellini was mostly calm and composed at the back for most of the game. However, he lost the ball too many times under pressure from the Verona players.

Juan Cuadrado - 5/10

Cuadrado started the game in promising fashion, but faded as the match progressed. He struggled to provide the much-needed spark down Juventus' right flank. The Colombian was rightly hooked up midway through the second half.

Adrien Rabiot - 4/10

Rabiot was one of the most underwhelming Juventus players on the pitch by some margin. The Frenchman struggled to make any impact on the game, with his overall play looking desperate and atrocious.

Arthur - 4.5/10

Making his first start under Allegri, Arthur looked completely off the pace. He struggled to complete the simplest of passes, giving away the ball too easily. Arthur was also guilty of making a terrible back pass that led to Verona's first goal.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 5.5/10

Bentancur was Juventus' best midfielder on the day. But that's not really a compliment, given the performances around him. He won the ball back a few times but, much like his midfield partners, Bentancur sloppy in his passing. He gave the ball away too easily on a few occasions.

Alex Sandro - 5.5/10

Sandro struggled to provide the much-needed spark down Juventus' left flank. He offered close to nothing for much of the game, both in attack and defence. He failed to provide a decent cross the entire game, and almost gave away a penalty due to a hand-ball.

Paulo Dybala - 7/10

Dybala looked like the Old Lady's only glimmer of hope amidst all the mediocrity. The Argentine was Juventus' only creative outlet throughout the game. He threatened the Verona defence with a flurry of long-range shots, including one that hit the post.

Alvaro Morata - 5/10

Morata put up a diligent performance, combining well with Dybala in and around the Verona box. The Spaniard squandered a great chance to open the scoring, as he scuffed his backheeled attempt in the opening stage of the game.

Ratings of Juventus substitutes against Hellas Verona

Manuel Locatelli - 6/10

Locatelli came on as a 57th-minute substitute for Bentancur. He provided much-needed calmness and composure to Juventus' midfield, but that wasn't enough for the team to salvage anything from the game.

Weston McKennie - 7/10

McKennie scored for Juventus for the second successive game after coming on as a 57th-minute substitute for Rabiot.

Dejan Kulusevski - 6/10

Kulusevski made some brilliant off-the-ball runs down the flanks, but couldn't make a telling impact on the game.

Federico Bernardeschi - 5/10

Bernardeschi came on as a 69th-minute substitute to provide an impact from the left flank, but failed to do so on the night.

