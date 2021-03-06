Hellas Verona vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Hellas Verona host Scudetto-chasing AC Milan in a Serie A clash on Sunday.

After an excellent start to the season, Milan have somewhat tapered off in recent weeks.

That dip in form has enabled city rivals Inter Milan to build a six-point gap at the top of the Serie A standings.

In their last league game, the Rossoneri stalled again in their push to catch Inter, as they could only draw 1-1 against Udinese.

Rodrigo Becao opened the scoring in the 68th minute of that game for the visitors at the San Siro. Milan had to wait until the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time for a Franck Kessie penalty to draw level in that game.

With 53 points from 25 Serie A matches, Milan are six points behind Inter and are running out of time, with Antonio Conte's side in fine form.

Meanwhile, Verona are having a good season. They are eighth in Serie A with 36 points from 25 games. They are also unbeaten in their last four league games, having secured two wins and two draws from those matches.

Hellas Verona vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

Milan have won eight of the last 18 matches they have played against Verona, losing only three of those encounters.

In the reverse fixture at the San Siro, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in the 93rd minute to help Milan salvage a point in a 2-2 draw.

Hellas Verona form guide: W-D-D-W-L

AC Milan form guide: D-W-D-L-D

Hellas Verona vs AC Milan Team News

Hellas Verona

Nikola Kalinic, Omar Colley, Adrien Tameze, Ronaldo Vieira and Kevin Ruegg are injured and will play no part in this game.

Injured: Nikola Kalinic, Omar Colley, Kevin Ruegg, Ronaldo Vieira, Adrien Tameze

Suspended: None

AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to be out for the next few weeks. Ismael Bennacer and Mario Mandzukic are still injured, while Hakan Calhanoglu is unlikely to play.

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ismael Bennacer, Mario Mandzukic

Suspended: None

Hellas Verona vs AC Milan Predicted XIs

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marco Silvestri; Koray Gunter, Matteo Lovato, Federico Dimarco; Davide Faraoni, Miguel Veloso, Stefano Sturaro, Darko Lazovic; Antonin Barak, Mattia Zaccagni; Kevin Lasagna

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Franck Kessie, Sandro Tonali; Brahim Diaz, Alexis Saelemaekers, Ante Rebic; Rafael Leao

Hellas Verona vs AC Milan Prediction

We predict that Milan could struggle in this game, due to the important players that are absent including Ibrahimovic and Calhanoglu.

Given their recent indifferent form, a draw could be on the cards in this game.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-1 AC Milan