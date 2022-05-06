Hellas Verona vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

AC Milan will look to take another step closer to the Serie A title when they travel to Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi to face Hellas Verona on matchday 36 in the league.

The Rossoneri currently hold a two-point advantage over holders Inter Milan at the top of the table and cannot afford to drop points.

Every game hereafter is a must-win for Stefano Pioli's side, who are just three games away from a first Scudetto since the 2010-11 season.

After Verona, they face Atlanta in Milan before closing out the campaign away to Sassuolo, both of which are potential banana skins.

Verona are down in ninth position with 52 points from 35 games and cannot be taken lightly either as they haven't lost in their last three top-flight matches.

Hellas Verona vs AC Milan Head-To-Head

Milan have won 10 of their last 20 matches against Verona, losing just three, the last of which was a 2-0 defeat in December 2017.

Since then, the Rossoneri are unbeaten in six meetings with Verona, even winning their last two, including a 3-2 victory in the October reverse.

Hellas Verona Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-W

AC Milan Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-D

Hellas Verona vs AC Milan Team News

Hellas Verona

Goalkeeper Ivor Pandur and defender Pawel Dawidowicz are both out injured for the hosts.

Head coach Igor Tudor is likely to field the same starting XI that beat Cagliari in the last game.

Injured: Ivor Pandur, Pawel Dawidowicz

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

AC Milan

The Rossoneri have almost their full squad available coming into Sunday and Ismael Bennacer could return to the starting line-up for the clash.

Pioli's team are also boosted by the return of Alessandro Florenzi, who could get a few minutes off the bench.

Injured: Simon Kjaer

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Hellas Verona vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Hellas Verona (3-4-2-1): Lorenzo Montipò; Nicolò Casale, Koray Günter, Federico Ceccherini; Davide Faraoni, Adrien Tameze, Ivan Ilić, Darko Lazović; Gianluca Caprari, Antonín Barák; Giovanni Simeone.

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignon; Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Sandro Tonali, Ismael Bennacer; Junior Messias, Franck Kessie, Rafael Leao; Olivier Giroud.

Hellas Verona vs AC Milan Prediction

Verona are on a good run right now but Milan are fighting for the title and cannot afford to slip up at this stage.

Barring an implosion, we expect the Rossoneri to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-2 AC Milan

