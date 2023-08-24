Hellas Verona vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th August 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Hellas Verona lock horns with Jose Mourinho's AS Roma side in an important clash at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Saturday.

Hellas Verona vs AS Roma Preview

Hellas Verona are currently in eighth place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent this season. The home side edged Empoli to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Giallorossi were held to a 2-2 draw by Salernitana in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Hellas Verona vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have a good recent record against Hellas Verona and have won 14 out of the last 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hellas Verona's two victories.

Hellas Verona have won only 33 of their 64 matches against AS Roma in the Serie A - they have suffered more defeats only against Inter Milan and Juventus in the competition.

Hellas Verona have lost three of their last five matches at home against AS Roma in the Serie A - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 10 such games preceding this run.

Hellas Verona have won their first game of the Serie A season by a narrow 1-0 margin and could begin a top-flight campaign with two consecutive victories for only the third time in their history.

Hellas Verona vs AS Roma Prediction

AS Roma have a formidable squad at their disposal and have shown marked improvement under Jose Mourinho. The Giallorossi were disappointing in their opening game and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Hellas Verona can pack a punch on their day but have struggled against AS Roma in the recent past. AS Roma are the better team on paper and hold a definitive upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-2 AS Roma

Hellas Verona vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Roma

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Roma to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Andrea Belotti to score - Yes