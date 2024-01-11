Hellas Verona vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | January 13th 2024

Hellas Verona will host Empoli at the Marc Antonio Bentegodi on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign.

The home side enjoyed a bright start to their season, winning their first three matches but have since lost their way and currently find themselves in the drop zone.

They were beaten 2-1 by league leaders Inter Milan last time out and had looked set to be headed toward a point before an explosive finish to the game saw the Nerazzurri retake the lead, Darko Larzovic receive a straight red card and Thomas Henry squander a dying minute penalty kick to level the scores.

Hellas Verona sit 18th in the league table with just 14 points from 19 games. They are a point and a place above their weekend opponents in the standings and will be looking to widen that gap with a win on Saturday.

Empoli have not fared any better than their weekend opponents as they kick off the second half of the season. They were beaten 3-0 by AC Milan last time out and could have no real complaints about the result after struggling to fashion enough noteworthy chances to alter the result.

Hellas Verona vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 22 meetings between Verona and Empoli. The hosts have won seven of those games while the visitors have won one more. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Empoli are the lowest-scoring side in the Italian top-flight this season with a goal tally of just 10.

Two of Verona's three league wins this season have come on home turf.

Hellas Verona vs Empoli Prediction

Verona are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last 18 games across all competitions. They have, however, lost just one of their last four matches at the Marc Antonio Bentegodi and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Empoli have lost three of their last four matches and are without a win in their last seven league outings. They are winless in their last three away matches and could see defeat this Saturday.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-0 Empoli

Hellas Verona vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Verona to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last five matches)