Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action with an important mid-week fixture this week as Fiorentina lock horns with Hellas Verona at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams have been inconsistent in recent weeks and have a point to prove going into this game.

Hellas Verona have exceeded expectations this season but their recent slump is a worrying sign for manager Ivan Juric. The Gialloblu suffered a damaging 3-1 defeat against fellow mid-table outfit Sampdoria last weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, have endured a dismal Serie A campaign will need to turn their season around to avoid a shocking relegation this year. La Viola were stunned by Sassuolo in their previous game and cannot afford another defeat this week.

Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

Fiorentina have a good record against Hellas Verona and have won 12 matches out of a total of 22 games played between the two teams. Hellas Verona have managed only five victories against Fiorentina and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between these two Italian sides took place in December last year and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Both teams missed a fair share of chances on the day and will have to be more clinical on Tuesday.

Hellas Verona form guide in the Serie A: L-L-W-L-L

Fiorentina form guide in the Serie A: L-L-D-L-W

Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina Team News

Hellas Verona need to win this game

Hellas Verona

Ronaldo Vieira is currently injured and will not be able to play a part in the game against Fiorentina this weekend. Matteo Lovato served his suspension last week and will be available for selection on Tuesday.

Injured: Ronaldo Vieira

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ribery is back for this game

Fiorentina

Igor is injured at the moment and will have to be sidelined against Sassuolo this weekend. Franck Ribery and Erick Pulgar have served their suspensions and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Igor

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-3): Marco Silvestri; Federico Dimarco, Giangiacomo Magnani, Federico Ceccherini; Darko Lazovic, Marco Faraoni, Adrien Tameze, Miguel Veloso; Mattia Zaccagni, Antonin Barak, Kevin Lasagna

Fiorentina Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski; Lucas Quarta, German Pezzella, Nikola Milenkovic; Cristiano Biraghi, Giacomo Bonaventura, Gaetano Castrovilli, Sofyan Amrabat, Martin Caceres; Franck Ribery, Dusan Vlahovic

Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina Prediction

Fiorentina have excellent players in their ranks and their inability to perform in the Serie A is a massive cause of concern. The likes of Franck Ribery and Giacomo Bonaventura have flattered to deceive this season and will need to take it up a notch on Tuesday.

Hellas Verona have punched above their weight this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils this week.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-1 Fiorentina

