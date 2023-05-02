Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd May 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Hellas Verona lock horns with an impressive Inter Milan side in an important clash at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Wednesday.

Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan Preview

Hellas Verona are currently in 18th place in the Serie A standings and have struggled so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Cremonense last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks. The Nerazzurri eased past Lazio by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have an excellent recent record against Hellas Verona and have won 18 out of the last 22 matches played between the two teams, with the other four games ending in draws.

Hellas Verona have lost a total of 38 games at the hands of Inter Milan in the Serie A - more defeats than they have suffered against any other team in the competition.

Inter Milan have won their last five matches against Hellas Verona in the Serie A and are one victory away from setting a club record in this regard.

Hellas Verona have won only four matches against Inter Milan in the Serie A, with all four league victories coming at the Marcantonio Bentegodi.

Hellas Verona are unbeaten in their last four games in the Serie A and could achieve five such victories on the trot for the first time since November 2021.

Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan have a good squad at their disposal and will be intent on securing their place in the top four. Lautaro Martinez scored twice against Lazio last week and will look to replicate their heroics in this fixture.

Hellas Verona can pack a punch on their day but have a poor historical record against the Nerazzurri. Inter Milan are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-3 Inter Milan

Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes

