Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | Serie A 2023-24

The 2023-24 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Hellas Verona take on an impressive Inter Milan side at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Hellas Verona are currently in 13th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side edged Salernitana to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, have won the league title this season and have been in exceptional form on the domestic front. The Nerazzurri were held to a 1-1 draw by Lazio in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

Inter Milan have an exceptional recent record against Hellas Verona and have won 20 out of the 24 matches played between the two teams. Hellas Verona have failed to win a game against Inter Milan during this period and have played out four draws.

Hellas Verona form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Inter Milan form guide: D-W-L-W-W

Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan Team News

Hellas Verona

Juan Manuel Cruz is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Thomas Henry and Ondrej Duda are currently serving suspensions and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Juan Manuel Cruz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Thomas Henry, Ondrej Duda

Inter Milan

Inter Milan have a fully-fit squad at the moment and have no injury concerns going into this game. The Nerazzurri are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Montipo; Centonze, Coppola, Magnani, Cabal; Serdar, Folorunsho; Noslin, Suslov, Lazovic; Bonazzoli

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Audero; Bisseck, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Frattesi, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan have been impressive in Serie A this season but have experienced the occasional stutter in recent weeks. The likes of Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Hellas Verona have improved since the start of the season but will be up against a strong opponent on Sunday. Inter Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-3 Inter Milan