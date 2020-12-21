Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Inter Milan will be looking to end the year on a high when they travel to the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi to take on Hellas Verona in Serie A.

Having won the last six games in the league, the Nerazzurri have banished their early-season wobbles to remain just a point behind runaway leaders and crosstown rivals AC Milan.

They had won only three times from the opening seven games, putting manager Antonio Conte under pressure, but he's since managed to steady the ship.

However, another challenge awaits him and his side before closing out the year in the form of an erratic Verona side that have taken points off the bigwigs.

The Gialloblu started the campaign with a goalless stalemate to AS Roma. They were later awarded a 3-0 win after Roma irregularly fielded Amadou Diawara. They also held AC Milan and reigning champions Juventus, before defeating Atalanta and Lazio on the road.

However, these big scalps were undone with poor results against teams residing in the bottom half of the table. Verona dropped points to Parma, Genoa, Cagliari, and Sampdoria, which is why they're sitting ninth in the standings with just 20 points from 13 games.

Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan Head-To-Head

This has been a totally one-sided fixture over the years, with Inter Milan winning 13 times from 17 meetings and the remaining four ending in draws.

Verona, who held Inter to a 2-2 draw in this fixture last season, will be looking to secure their first-ever win against Inter.

Advertisement

⚽️ | REFEREE



Piero Giacomelli will take charge of #VeronaInter at the Bentegodi on Wednesday 👇https://t.co/HYyF1JewVS — Inter (@Inter_en) December 21, 2020

Hellas Verona Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-D

Inter Milan Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan Team News

The home team is facing a crisis in the attacking department, with strikers Nikola Kalinic, Andrea Favilli, and Samuel Di Carmine all out injured alongside midfielder Marco Benassi, who's nearing his return from the calf injury he sustained over three months ago.

Injured: Nikola Kalinic, Marco Benassi, Andrea Favilli, and Samuel Di Carmine

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Advertisement

Alexis Sanchez went off injured last week, joining Radja Nainggolan, Andrea Pinamonti, and Matias Vecino in the treatment room, all of whom will miss Inter Milan's trip on Wednesday.

Injured: Alexis Sanchez, Radja Nainggolan, Andrea Pinamonti, and Matias Vecino.

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Hellas Verona (3-4-2-1): Marco Silvestri; Pawel Dawidowicz, Koray Gunter, Federico Ceccherini; Davide Faraoni, Adrien Tameze, Miguel Veloso, Federico Dimarco; Darko Lazovic, Mattia Zaccagni; Eddie Salcedo.

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Andrea Bastoni; Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Roberto Gagliardini, Ashley Young; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez.

Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan Prediction

Verona will pose a huge threat, but Inter's remarkable record against them and impeccable recent form should see them sneak a narrow win.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-2 Inter Milan