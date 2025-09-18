Hellas Verona vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Hellas Verona take on Igor Tudor's Juventus side in an important clash at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this weekend and will want to win this game.

Hellas Verona vs Juventus Preview

Juventus are currently in second place in the Serie A standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Bianconeri were held to a 4-4 draw by Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Hellas Verona, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to impose themselves over the past year. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Cremonese last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Hellas Verona vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have an excellent recent record against Hellas Verona and have won 19 out of the last 29 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hellas Verona's paltry four victories.

Juventus have won six of their last seven matches against Hellas Verona in Serie A and have kept six clean sheets in the process, scoring a total of 12 goals in these games.

Hellas Verona have won 12 of their 34 matches at home against Juventus in Serie A - the joint-highest such victories they have secured against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Dusan Vlahovic has scored a total of six goals against Hellas Verona in Serie A - the striker has a better record only against Cagliari in the competition.

Hellas Verona vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have an impressive squad at their disposal and have started their league campaign on a positive note. The likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Kenan Yildiz can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Hellas Verona can pack a punch on their day but have a poor record in this fixture. Juventus are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-3 Juventus

Hellas Verona vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More