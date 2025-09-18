Hellas Verona vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Hellas Verona take on Igor Tudor's Juventus side in an important clash at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this weekend and will want to win this game.
Hellas Verona vs Juventus Preview
Juventus are currently in second place in the Serie A standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Bianconeri were held to a 4-4 draw by Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.
Hellas Verona, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to impose themselves over the past year. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Cremonese last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Hellas Verona vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Juventus have an excellent recent record against Hellas Verona and have won 19 out of the last 29 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hellas Verona's paltry four victories.
- Juventus have won six of their last seven matches against Hellas Verona in Serie A and have kept six clean sheets in the process, scoring a total of 12 goals in these games.
- Hellas Verona have won 12 of their 34 matches at home against Juventus in Serie A - the joint-highest such victories they have secured against a single opponent in the history of the competition.
- Dusan Vlahovic has scored a total of six goals against Hellas Verona in Serie A - the striker has a better record only against Cagliari in the competition.
Hellas Verona vs Juventus Prediction
Juventus have an impressive squad at their disposal and have started their league campaign on a positive note. The likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Kenan Yildiz can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.
Hellas Verona can pack a punch on their day but have a poor record in this fixture. Juventus are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-3 Juventus
Hellas Verona vs Juventus Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes