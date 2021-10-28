Hellas Verona vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Hellas Verona are set to play Juventus at The Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Saturday in Serie A.

Hellas Verona come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Luca Gotti's Udinese in the league. An early first-half goal from Nigerian forward Isaac Success for Udinese was cancelled out by a late second-half penalty from Czech midfielder Antonin Barak for Hellas Verona.

Juventus, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Alessio Dionisi's Sassuolo in the league. Goals from young midfielder Davide Frattesi and former Marseille midfielder Maxime Lopez secured the win for Sassuolo. American midfielder Weston McKennie scored the consolation goal for Juventus.

Hellas Verona vs Juventus Head-to-Head

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Juventus hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games, lost two and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the league, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A goal from Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for Juventus was canceled out by a goal from Czech Republic international Antonin Barak for Hellas Verona.

Hellas Verona form guide in Serie A: D-W-L-W-D

Juventus form guide in Serie A: L-D-W-W-W

Hellas Verona vs Juventus Team News

Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona could be without left-back Gianluca Frabotta, who is nursing an injury. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Igor Tudor is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Gianluca Frabotta

Suspended: None

Juventus

Meanwhile, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri could be without Italian forwards Moise Kean and Federico Bernardeschi.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Federico Bernardeschi, Moise Kean

Suspended: None

Hellas Verona vs Juventus Predicted XI

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Lorenzo Montipo, Federico Ceccherini, Giangiacomo Magnani, Bosko Sutalo, Darko Lazovic, Martin Hongla, Miguel Veloso, Adrien Tameze, Antonin Barak, Kevin Lasagna, Giovanni Simeone

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie, Manuel Locatelli, Dejan Kulusevski, Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata

Hellas Verona vs Juventus Prediction

Hellas Verona are currently 10th in the league table, and have won two of their last five league games. Argentine striker Giovanni Simeone has done well so far, and has already scored six league goals for his club.

Juventus, on the other hand, surprisingly lost to Sassuolo yesterday. Massimiliano Allegri's men were on a good run of form before this game, but after a poor start to the season they find themselves 7th in the league.

Juventus will be the favourites to win here.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 0-2 Juventus

