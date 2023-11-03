Hellas Verona vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5th 2023

Hellas Verona will host Monza at the Marc Antonio Bentegodi on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign.

The home side enjoyed a strong start to their season but have since lost their way and currently find themselves just outside the relegation zone. They were beaten 1-0 by Juventus in their last game and had looked set to be headed toward a perhaps fortunate draw before the Old Lady scored the winner deep into additional time.

Hellas Verona sit 16th in the league table with just eight points from 10 games. They are one point above Empoli in the first relegation spot and will be looking to widen that gap this weekend.

Monza, meanwhile, have had mixed results in Serie A this season. They played out a 1-1 draw against Udinese last weekend with Andrea Colpani opening the scoring in the first half before their opponents leveled the scores midway through the second.

The visitors sit mid-table in 10th place with 13 points and will be looking to add to that tally come Sunday.

Hellas Verona vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 51 meetings between Verona and Monza. The home side have won 15 of those games while the visitors have won 19 times.

There have been 17 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The hosts have lost just one of their last eight games in this fixture.

Monza have conceded nine goals in Serie A this season. Only four teams have conceded fewer, three of which currently occupy Champions League spots.

Verona are the joint-second lowest-scoring side in the Italian top-flight this season with a goal tally of six.

All three of the Biancorossi's three league defeats this season have come away from home.

Hellas Verona vs Monza Prediction

The Gialloblu are on a four-game losing streak and are without a win in their last nine games across all competitions. They are winless in their last three home matches and could struggle here.

Monza, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just two of their last eight matches. They have had mixed results on the road of late but should come out on top against a struggling Verona outfit this weekend.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 0-1 Monza

Hellas Verona vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Monza to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last five matches)