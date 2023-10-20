Hellas Verona vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st October 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Hellas Verona lock horns with an impressive Napoli side in an important clash at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Saturday.

Hellas Verona vs Napoli Preview

Napoli are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Fiorentina last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Hellas Verona, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The hosts slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Frosinone in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Hellas Verona vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have an impressive recent record against Hellas Verona and have won 15 out of the last 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hellas Verona's three victories.

Hellas Verona have won 13 out of their 60 matches against Napoli in the Serie A and have better records against only Fiorentina and Cagliari in the Italian top flight.

Hellas Verona have won only one of their last 12 matches against Napoli in the Serie A but have played out draws in three of their last five such matches in the competition.

Hellas Verona have won four and lost nine of their last 13 matches at home against Napoli in the Serie A, with their previous such draw at the stadium coming in 1988.

After winning their first two matches in the Serie A this season, Hellas Verona have managed to pick up only two points in their last six games in the competition.

Hellas Verona vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have been impressive over the past year but are yet to hit their stride in the Serie A this season. The Neapolitans have excellent players in their ranks and will be looking to move up the league table this weekend.

Hellas Verona have been in poor form in recent weeks and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Napoli are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-3 Napoli

Hellas Verona vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Osimhen to score - Yes