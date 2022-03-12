Hellas Verona vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Hellas Verona are set to play Napoli at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Sunday in Serie A.

Hellas Verona come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Vincenzo Italiano's Fiorentina in the league. A first-half goal from Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek for Fiorentina was cancelled out by a penalty from attacker Gianluca Caprari for Hellas Verona.

Napoli, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Stefano Pioli's AC Milan in Serie A. A second-half goal veteran French striker Olivier Giroud sealed the deal for AC Milan.

Hellas Verona vs Napoli Head-to-Head

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Napoli hold the clear advantage. They have won 10 games, lost two and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A first-half goal from Argentine striker Giovanni Simeone for Hellas Verona was cancelled out by a goal from right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo for Napoli. Hellas Verona had midfielder Daniel Bessa and experienced Croatian striker Nikola Kalinic sent off late in the second-half.

Hellas Verona form guide in Serie A: D-W-D-W-L

Napoli form guide in Serie A: L-W-D-D-W

Hellas Verona vs Napoli Team News

Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona manager Igor Tudor will be unable to call upon the services of Polish centre-back Pawel Dawidowicz and Greek centre-back Panagiotis Retsos. There are doubts over the availability of veteran Portuguese midfielder Miguel Veloso, Croatian goalkeeper Ivor Pandur and Polish midfielder Mateusz Praszelik.

Injured: Panagiotis Retsos, Pawel Dawidowicz

Doubtful: Miguel Veloso, Ivor Pandur, Mateusz Praszelik

Suspended: None

Napoli

Meanwhile, Napoli will be without goalkeeper Alex Meret, while there are doubts over the availability of French left-back Kevin Malcuit and English centre-back Axel Tuanzebe. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Luciano Spalletti is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Alex Meret

Doubtful: Axel Tuanzebe, Kevin Malcuit

Suspended: None

Hellas Verona vs Napoli Predicted XI

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Lorenzo Montipo, Federico Ceccherini, Koray Gunter, Nicolo Casale, Davide Faraoni, Adrien Tameze, Martin Hongla, Gianluca Frabotta, Gianluca Caprari, Kevin Lasagna, Giovanni Simeone

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ospina, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Faouzi Ghoulam, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Fabian Ruiz, Matteo Politano, Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Osimhen

Hellas Verona vs Napoli Prediction

Hellas Verona are currently 9th in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. Argentina international Giovanni Simeone has scored 15 league goals this season, but it would be fair to say that he enjoyed an excellent streak of goalscoring form earlier this season, and he has not been able to sustain that.

Napoli, on the other hand, are 3rd in the league, three points behind league leaders AC Milan. After an excellent start to the season, Napoli still remain in the hunt for Serie A, although their current form does not inspire confidence. They have won two of their last five league fixtures.

Napoli will be the favourites.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 0-2 Napoli

Edited by Abhinav Anand