Hellas Verona vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th December 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Salernitana lock horns with a struggling Hellas Verona side in a crucial encounter at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Saturday.

Hellas Verona vs Salernitana Preview

Salernitana are currently rooted to the bottom of the Serie A standings and have struggled to make an impact this season. The away side held AC Milan to an admirable 2-2 draw this week and will look to take it up a notch in this match.

Hellas Verona, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this season. The hosts secured an important 2-0 victory against Cagliari in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Hellas Verona vs Salernitana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Hellas Verona have a good recent record against Salernitana and have won eight out of the last 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Salernitana's five victories.

Hellas Verona have won only one of their last four matches against Salernitana in the Serie A but did win their previous such game by a 1-0 margin in February this year.

Hellas Verona have won three of their last four matches at home against Salernitana in league competitions - as many victories as they had achieved in the 11 such games preceding this run.

Hellas Verona were on a winless run of 14 matches in the Serie A before their 2-0 victory against Cagliari this week.

Hellas Verona are unbeaten in their last three matches at home in the Serie A - their longest such run in the competition since a run of four games in February this year.

Hellas Verona vs Salernitana Prediction

Hellas Verona have an impressive squad at their disposal but have failed to make their mark in the Serie A this season. The hosts are dangerously close to the relegation zone and cannot afford to slip up this weekend.

Salernitana have struggled this season and will need a miracle to avoid relegation in the coming months. Hellas Verona are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 2-1 Salernitana

Hellas Verona vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hellas Verona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Salernitana to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cyril Ngonge to score - Yes