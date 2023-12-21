Salernitana vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd December 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Salernitana lock horns with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side in an important encounter at the Stadio Arechi on Friday.

Salernitana vs AC Milan Preview

AC Milan are currently in third place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Rossoneri eased past Monza by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Salernitana, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 4-1 defeat at the hands of Atalanta over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Salernitana vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have a good recent record against Salernitana and have won two out of the last four matches played between the two teams, with the other two matches ending in draws.

Salernitana have won only one of their last eight matches against AC Milan in the Serie A, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 4-3 scoreline in 1948.

The four matches played between the two teams at the Stadio Arechi in the Serie A have never witnessed a clean sheet, with a total of 17 goals being scored in these games.

Salernitana have lost 11 of their last 17 matches played in the Serie A and have lost each of their last three matches in the competition.

AC Milan are winless in their last three matches away from home in the Serie A.

Salernitana vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on giving Inter Milan and Juventus a run for their money in the title race. The likes of Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this week.

Salernitana have struggled in the Serie A this season and will need to be at their best in this fixture. AC Milan are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Salernitana 1-3 AC Milan

Salernitana vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Olivier Giroud to score - Yes