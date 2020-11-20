Hellas Verona vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, teams news and more | Serie A 2020-21

After the two-week international break, the 2020-21 Serie A season returns as an impressive Hellas Verona side welcome title challengers Sassuolo to the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Sunday.

Hellas Verona held table-toppers AC Milan to a draw in their previous game after initially leading by two goals at San Siro, only to be denied the three points by a Zlatan Ibrahimovic equalizer in the third minute of stoppage time.

Ivan Juric's side now sit eighth in the table, having suffered only one defeat in their opening seven games in the league.

Meanwhile, high-flying Sassuolo have had a dream start to their season with 15 points from the first seven Serie A fixtures. The Neroverdi sit in second place on the league table, just two points behind leaders AC Milan.

Sassuolo failed to capitalize on Milan dropping points last weekend as they were held to a goalless draw themselves by a struggling Udinese.

But with Milan travelling to face a dangerous Napoli on Sunday evening, Roberto De Zerbi's men may have another opportunity to end the weekend as Serie A leaders with a win against Verona.

Hellas Verona vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

Hellas Verona and Sassuolo Calcio have faced each other only 10 times in Serie A history.

It's generally been an even contest between the two, as Verona and Sassuolo both have four wins each against the other in Italy's top division while two other games - including their most recent meeting - ended in a draw.

Hellas Verona form guide in Serie A: D-W-D-D-L

Sassuolo form guide in Serie A: D-W-D-W-W

Hellas Verona vs Sassuolo Team News

Davide Faraoni, Ronaldo Vieira, Koray Gunter, Mattia Zaccagni, Mert Certin and Matteo Lovato are absent with injuries for Hellas Verona while wide midfielder Darko Lazovic tested positive for the coronavirus and will be in isolation.

"Grazie per tutto l’affetto e il calore che mi state dimostrando. Uno stimolo in più, per me, per tornare il prima possibile in campo con il mio Verona. A presto!”



Il messaggio di Darko #Lazovic a tutto il popolo gialloblù 💪🟡🔵#ForzaLeone #DaiVerona pic.twitter.com/COMVUvE2Hx — Hellas Verona FC (@HellasVeronaFC) November 18, 2020

Captain Miguel Veloso announced his return from injury on Instagram and will be available for selection on the weekend. Although it is doubtful that he is declared fit enough to start the game.

Injuries: Davide Faraoni, Ronaldo Vieira, Kevin Gunter, Mattia Zaccagni, Mert Certin, Matteo Lovato

COVID-19: Darko Lazovic

Doubtful: Miguel Veloso

Suspensions: None

On the other hand, in welcome news for manager Roberto De Zerbi, his squad is finally free from coronavirus. It remains to be seen if the recently recovered Filip Djuricic, Lukas Haraslin and Federico Ricci will travel with the squad to Verona.

Filip #Djuricic è guarito dal COVID-19 💪



Negativizzati anche i due membri dello staff neroverde. Il comunicato ufficiale è su https://t.co/G8BQZ6MEj9#ForzaSasol 🖤💚 — U.S. Sassuolo (@SassuoloUS) November 16, 2020

Centre-back Vlad Chiriches remains doubtful while forward Francesco Caputo is still out with adductor problems.

Injuries: Filippo Romagna, Francesco Caputo

Doubtful: Filip Djuricic, Lukas Haraslin, Federico Ricci, Francesco Caputo, Vlad Chiriches

Suspensions: None

Hellas Verona vs Sassuolo Predicted Lineups

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marco Silvestri; Alan Empereur, Federico Ceccherini, Giangiacomo Magnani; Federico Dimarco, Ivan Ilic, Adrien Tameze, Ebrima Colley; Antonin Barak, Mattia Zaccagni; Nikola Kalinic

Sassuolo Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Andrea Consigli (GK); Kaan Ayhan, Marlon, Gian Marco Ferrari; Domenico Berardi, Manuel Locatelli, Maxime Lopez, Rogerio; Hamed Traore, Jeremie Boga; Giacomo Raspadori

Hellas Verona vs Sassuolo Prediction

This promises to be an evenly-poised game between two impressive teams aiming to reach new heights.

Sassuolo are the more attacking outfit and have scored the joint-highest number of goals in Serie A. Verona have scored the least goals in the top half of the table but have a very stringent defence that has conceded a mere five goals in seven games so far, the least in the league.

As seen in their previous game against Udinese, Sassuolo might struggle to find the net in the absence of top-scorer Francesco Caputo and could be headed towards another draw.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-1 Sassuolo